Ghostbusters: possible new game with original cast

I remember, from the days of Spectrum, that one of the games that visually captivated me the most was that of Ghostbusters. I could hardly play it, but I have a very good taste in my mouth from those times. So much so that, honestly, the idea of ​​recovering it through an emulator or looking for a gameplay on YouTube to remember it terrifies me. Still, be that as it may, since then every time I hear about the possibility of a game about Ghostbusters, I find it impossible not to be alert.

This, of course, has given me bittersweet moments throughout my life. For example, we can remember the list of the worst games of 2016 (not to mention the movie it accompanied …). But, even so, I resist losing my optimism and, from what we can read in Wccftech, there are reasons for this, since it seems that a new game project is in the making, which would have at least part of the original cast, that is to say, the one formed by Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson.

And it is precisely the latter, Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore, who during the participation in a colloquium held after the viewing of the last film in the Ghostbusters saga, stated the following:

«I just got an email because we are making another video game. They’re scheduling it now to do the recording, and I’m not quite sure who will do it. I’ll be there and there’ll be Danny (Dan Aykroyd), I think. I’m not sure Billy (Bill Murray) does anything about it. Then there will be another video game. I don’t know when they’ll bring it out, but it’s definitely going to happen.»

For sad reasons, we obviously can’t count on Harold Ramis, but the presence of the rest of the original cast would be possible, and the presence of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson himself are a good sign of that. However, the more than eccentric personality of Bill Murray makes him a doubt, and I miss that Hudson had mentioned Sigourney Weaver. If the studio behind this project were to put the five back together in a Ghostbusters game based on the original team, the result could be a huge wash of nostalgia.

However, another phrase from Hudson invites us to be more optimistic about the protagonists of this new Ghostbusters game:

«They’ve been sending me prototypes of the character to get the image right, and they seem to have some trouble creating my image. It’s so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis to look exactly like them, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or someone.»

Thus, what we can gather from his words is that the designers would already be working on the models of all the characters of the 1984 Ghostbusters, a work that invites us to think that, at least in the project, they do have them. Now, of course, it will be a matter of waiting, but at least in principle, with the possible participation of the actors, the project looks good.