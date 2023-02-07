Getty Images sues AI imaging platform

The Artificial Intelligence systems that create images use a huge amount of photographs that they received during their training, and that includes millions of images obtained without the Internet, with all kinds of licences.

We have already seen on other occasions that sometimes generated images were seen that still kept the watermarks of the original photo, which makes it clear that they have not been in charge of training the systems only with copyleft photos.

- Advertisement -

The fact is that now it has been Getty Images who has seen how they used their photos to create new images with AI, so there is a lawsuit against Stability AI, accusing it of misusing more than 12 million Getty photos for training its Stable Diffusion imaging system.

It is not the first demand that we see of this type, since it is easier to identify when such a crime occurs with the photos. With the texts it is practically impossible, if ChatGPT or Bard use our text to give answers, it will be difficult to prove it in court, but with the photos there are very shameless cases.

London-based Stability AI launched Stable Diffusion and the DreamStudio imager last August, and has already raised more than $100 million in funding. There is profit, without a doubt, and the lawsuit cites images generated by its artificial intelligence system with the Getty watermark, for which they have left traces at the crime scene.

Getty asked the court to stop Stability from using its images, asking for money damages, of course.