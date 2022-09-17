Getting started with planetary cameras: photographing Jupiter and Saturn

Jewels in the heavens: jupiter and Saturn. It is difficult to capture them with classic camera equipment. Special equipment also helps beginners.
Table of Contents
They are currently the “stars” in the evening sky: the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn. Just after sunset, Jupiter appears as a bright, white star in the southeastern sky. Saturn will also be visible shortly thereafter, slightly to the right of Jupiter. Saturn does not appear as bright, but it is also not to be missed in the southern sky.
Even through the binoculars, Jupiter can be seen as a small disc orbited by the four Galilean moons Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. The largest satellites of Jupiter owe their nickname to the Italian astronomer and naturalist Galileo Galilei, who discovered them in 1610 with his simple telescope. Usually you can already see two dark stripes on the planetary disc, which represent the two large cloud bands that surround the planet. Saturn’s rings can also be seen in a small telescope or with good binoculars.
Problems of planetary photography with the SLR camera
However, if you try to attach your SLR camera to the telescope and photograph the planets, you will quickly be disappointed. Most of the time you get an image that will look something like this: