Get Windows 10 Pro for life for €13, Office for €23 and save 91% on March deals

Do you want to enjoy the best original software at the best price? Take advantage of this promotion and take Windows 10, Windows 11 or Microsoft Office with discounts of up to 90% and what is so important, with one hundred percent valid licenses that you can use whenever you want, without any time limit.

Are you interested? Take a look at the menu we have prepared for you:

Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key by €13.78 .

. Windows 10 Home OEM Lifetime Key by €12.15 .

. Windows 11 Pro OEM Key by 18.10 euros.

euros. Office 2016 Pro Plus Lifetime Key by €23.31 .

. Office 2019 Pro Plus Lifetime Key by €39.78 .

. Windows 10 Pro OEM + Office 2016 Pro Plus keys Pack by €35.28 .

. Windows 10 Pro OEM + Office 2019 Pro Plus keys Pack by €51.45.

It’s not chitchat, rest assured: with this promotion you can get Windows 10 for 14 euros, Windows 11 for 18 euros, Microsoft Office from 24 euros depending on the version you need… These are discounts of up to 90% compared to their store price and with lifetime licenses, that is, you can use them whenever you want, now or in the future.

As you can see, these prices that we have put above are only possible if you use the VERY discount code at checkout. Doing so is very simple, since you simply have to register in the online store and add the products you want to buy to your shopping cart. When you are ready, click on this and in the lower left area you will see that there is a box in which you can write.

After entering the code and clicking on Request, you will see that the price coincides with the ones we put above, and it is the way to obtain an additional discount that, all added up, represents a saving of 91% compared to buying the original license in the manufacturer’s shop.

Once you have reached this point, simply finish the purchase process (we recommend using PayPal for its speed and security), and in a few minutes you will receive your original Windows 10 license in your email, from where you can copy it to use it in your operating system.

As we were saying, the Windows license you are buying is digital (even so, it is still original and for life), so what you receive is a code by email. Copy that code, then go to Start -> Settings (the gear icon), then navigate in the window that opens to System -> Activation. In the middle area you will see that it says “Change license key”, so click on it and a blue window will appear in which you can paste the license code that you received by email.

When you have done it, click on Next and your PC will connect to Microsoft servers to activate the license. After a few seconds (at most a couple of minutes), your operating system will be activated forever.

And if you change equipment, do you need to buy another license? This has traditionally been the crux of the matter with this kind of license, but it’s not like that anymore: while you’ll most likely amortize any license over the life of your computer, you can always call Microsoft to transfer the Windows license or Microsoft Office to a new motherboard, OEM hub.