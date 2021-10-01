Get to know the computers that will receive the new security updates from Samsung

Samsung is one of the manufacturers that pays the most attention to updating their equipment software, constantly bringing updates. An example of this is happening right now with the deployment of Samsung’s security updates for several of its devices. In this move, the company has begun rolling out patches to fill gaps on nearly all of its existing equipment.

In this way, we have the October patch aimed at devices such as the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, while the September patch is fixed on other equipment of the brand.

These are the computers that will receive security updates from Samsung





From Europe, the United States and India, user reports have begun to appear indicating that their equipment has been updated. The system in question is based on Android 11 with its One UI in version 3.1. Additionally, it should be noted that this security patch corresponding to October is also being prepared for the range of folding equipment Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. Even in South Korea the deployment of this update is already underway. However, we will have to wait a little longer for it to be available in other countries.

It should also be noted that Samsung has not shed much light on the amount or risk of the breaches corrected with these security updates.

For its part, according to reports in the brand’s user forums, the September security updates have also been deployed for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Z Fold, M20 and others. Regarding this patch, Samsung comments that it has covered around 24 security gaps that we can delve into here.

If you want to manually check for updates on your device, go to Settings and locate the Software Update Screen section.