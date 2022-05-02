Get to know Colorful, the tool that allows you to create your own 3D photo studio

When talking about photography, there are people who go through a learning process where they acquire knowledge that allows them to understand everything about the management of light, both natural and artificial, as well as aspects that influence the taking of the photograph such as framing, planes and focus.

This is what makes the person finally able to obtain an image with aesthetics and quality superior to that achieved by an average person, hence they decide to undertake professional photography in which they can have the opportunity to photograph models. or even products for a prestigious brand.

For this, a photo session is required whose logistics can be an expensive process, having to have a place, rent equipment, prepare the set to generate the appropriate lighting, among others.

In the case of product photographyrecently released a tool with functions and an interface that allows you to make a digital photo shoot for that product you want to advertise, just as if you were doing it in real life.

Is about Colorful, a program designed to be used in the browser with which you can take advantage of the utilities offered by this software to create a 3D scene with a result that is quite similar to any photograph achieved in real life; all without the need for special high-performance hardware.

This is how Colorful offers you a work environment based on the following aspects:

Cloud Computing

Colorful takes care of manage in the cloud those tasks that represent a greater expenditure of resources for the computer, thus avoiding that the designer has to invest money in acquiring hardware that supports the load of effort made by the program.

Internet and share

Being the server where Colorful performs the image processing, the user can have the possibility of build your own 3d photo studio and share it with other photography professionals through a simple link. Once created, these photo studios can be reused long-term on numerous shoots.

Collaboration

Thanks to its characteristics, Colorful contributes to eliminating the barriers between professionals, allowing them to work together for a better result.

In the future, Colorful developers are expected to add more collaboration features to this tool so that teams involved in a project have everything they need to work, either in real time or individually.

If you want more information about Colorful you can do so by entering its official page