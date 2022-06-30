HomeTech NewsGamingGet three free games on the Epic Games Store

Get three free games on the Epic Games Store

By Brian Adam
Epic Games Store offers three new free games: Geneforge 1 – Mutagen, a fantasy RPG with classic overtones that presents us with an interesting challenge, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, focused on player versus player mode and with a medieval setting loaded with fantasy elements, and Iratus: Lord of the Dead, another RPG that opts for a tactical approach focused on exploration and turn-based combat.

The normal price of these three free games would be, respectively, 15.99 euros, 19.99 euros and 29.99 euros. If we add up we find that, when claiming them for free in the Epic Games Store we saved a total of 65.97 euros. It’s not bad at all, especially if you like the genre or if you’re looking to try something new and don’t want to spend any money.

The promotion will be active from today Until 7 July. As of this date, two other free games that have already been listed will be available, Ancient Enemy and Killing Floor 2. As of July 14, those two games will also be relegated to new titles that we can get at no cost. Keep in mind that to get them, we just need an account on the Epic Game Store and claim them within the deadline. It is not necessary to install or play them, and we will never lose them, since it is not a conditioned gift.

Before finishing I leave you a list with the requirements of each of those free games, so that you are clear if they will work or not on your PC. If you have any questions, you can leave it in the comments and I will help you solve it.

Geneforge 1 Minimum Requirements – Mutagen

  • Windows 7 64 bit.
  • 2GHz CPU
  • 256 MB of RAM memory.
  • 300 MB of free space.
  • Compatible graphics card.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Minimum Requirements

  • Windows 10 64-bit.
  • AMD FX 6300 or Intel Core i5-3570K processor.
  • 8 GB of RAM.
  • 40 GB of free space.
  • Radeon HD 7870 or GeForce GTX 660 graphics card with 2 GB of graphics memory.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead Minimum Requirements

  • Windows 7 64 bit.
  • Core 2 Duo or Athlon 64 X2 dual core processor.
  • 2 GB of RAM memory.
  • 3.5 GB of free space.
  • DirectX 9 compatible graphics card.

