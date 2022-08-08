Get the Ryzen 9 5900X for only 412.08 euros

- Advertisement -

The 9 is one of the most powerful processors that exist right now in the general consumer market, both in single-thread and multi-thread performance, and we have it on sale at PcComponentes. Its price has fluctuated a lot over time, but at its launch it was in the range of 600 .

Now, thanks to this offer from PcComponentes, we can get it for only 412.08 euros, a fantastic price for a processor that It will allow us to face any type of challenge with all the guaranteesincluding from next-generation games with a high frame rate per second to advanced multitasking and professional applications and tools.

Ryzen 9 5900X Specifications

Zen 3 architecture, manufactured on TSMC’s 7nm node.

12 cores and 24 threads at a frequency of 3.7 GHz-4.8 GHz, normal and turbo mode.

64 MB of L3 cache and 6 MB of L2.

TDP of 105.

Supports overclock with B350 and above motherboards.

The Ryzen 9 5900X is compatible with AM4 motherboards that use 300, 400 and 500 series chipset. If you have doubts about whether your motherboard is compatible with this processor, do not miss this article, where you will find all the information you need.

