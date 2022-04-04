Tech NewsMobile

Get the Redmi 10C at the best price on AliExpress with these coupons

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi introduced the new Redmi 10C a mobile that offers new features in its hardware and its exterior design.

our friends from aliexpress want to celebrate this launch with some coupons that will allow you to save when buying your Redmi 10C and get a surprise gift if you are one of the first 100 buyers.

How to get the Redmi 10C at a discount?

To get this super price, you must buy the Redmi 10C between March 28 and April 1, 2022 in the AliExpress website with one of these coupons:

  • Coupon AEAL4 €4 discount on purchases over €29
  • Coupon AEAL14 €14 discount on purchases over €99
  • Coupon AEAL30 €30 discount on purchases over €199

In addition, you can choose to:

  • $60.02 discount (only 5 units)
  • Chance to win a phone if you leave a review on our store
  • Surprise gift for the first 100 orders
Redmi 10C

the new Redmi 10C It comes with a 6.71″ 720p display with a teardrop notch, and is protected by Gorilla Glass.

The Redmi 10C also comes with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, with support for video recording at up to 1080p resolution at 30fps. Above the screen is a 5-megapixel front camera.

The phone is equipped with the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, combined with 4 GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Adreno 610 GPU. The phone also comes with 64 and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage options, with support for microSD cards of up to 1TB of storage capacity.

As for the battery, the Redmi 10C comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB-C. The Redmi 10C also comes with a 10W charger in the box.

Other features include NFC functionality, a powerful speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10C comes with MIUI 13 on top of Android 11.


