Tech News5G NewsHow to?

Get the POCO X4 Pro 5G at the best price: From 249 euros

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Today is the big day, Xiaomi has launched the POCO X4 Pro 5G, a smartphone that embraces all the key values ​​of the POCO series, and that offers a very solid value in price-performance ratio, since it has a starting price of 299 euros in its base configuration. However, thanks to an interesting promotion that the Goboo retailer has opened, which we already told you about at the time in this other article, we can buy it for only 249 euroswithout having to give up anything and with all the guarantees.

I want to highlight this issue because I think it is very important, and because consumers are very concerned. If we buy the POCO X4 Pro 5G on Goboo we won’t have to wait several weeks to receive the terminal, and we will not have to give up a first-class official guarantee. Goboo has confirmed to us that:

  • The shipment will be made in one day, and it will reach us in a period of between two and seven days, maximum.
  • We will have a 30-day trial period with a money-back guarantee.
  • We will only receive the international version of the POCO X4 Pro 5G.
  • We will not have to pay shipping costs.
  • We will have official technical support from Xiaomi.
  • We will enjoy a three-year warranty.

POCO X4 Pro 5G on Goboo

POCO X4 Pro 5G specifications: A top-tier mid-range

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is a smartphone that positions itself within the mid-range, but has a set of first-rate specifications, which allows it to offer a high level of performance and a set of features. features typical of a state-of-the-art terminalincluding, how could it be otherwise, 5G connectivity support.

  • 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10.
  • Snapdragon 695 SoC manufactured on 6nm node. It has an 8-core CPU divided into two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores at 2.2 GHz and six high-efficiency Kryo 660 Silver cores at 1.7 GHz. Its GPU is an Adreno 619.
  • 5G modem.
  • 6 GB-8 GB of RAM, depending on version.
  • 128 GB-256 GB of expandable UFS 2.2 type storage capacity, depending on version.
  • 20 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.
  • 108 MP main rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, secondary 8 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2 MP macro with f/2.4 aperture.
  • LED flash and HDR.
  • Stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jack.
  • Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (compatible with Wi-Fi 5 and earlier) and Bluetooth 5.1.
  • USB Type-C 2.0 connector.
  • Fingerprint reader.
  • Android 12 with the MIUI 13 for POCO interface.
  • 5,000 battery with 67-watt fast-charging technology. It offers an autonomy of up to 15 hours playing video, and can be charged from 0% to 70% in just 20 minutes.
  • Available in “Laser Black”, “Laser Blue” and “POCO Yellow” colors.
  • Official price: 299 euros for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, 349 euros for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

Externally, the POCO X4 Pro 5G comes with a renewed design, which highlights a flat chassis with rounded corners, an all-screen front with very small edges and the camera integrated into a circular island, and a back with details that shine with the light generating a very nice contrast. The rear cameras are integrated into a rectangular island arranged horizontally, where we can see the POCO brand logo.

How to get the POCO X4 Pro 5G from only 249 euros on Goboo

We have already seen the key specifications, and recommended prices, of the POCO X4 Pro 5G. As we anticipated, this terminal offers everything that can be expected from a new generation model, and is positioned as one of the best terminals in its category thanks to its successful configuration at the hardware level. Its Super AMOLED screen guarantees a fantastic experience both in games and when playing multimedia content, its Snapdragon 695 SoC is a real performance guarantee, even with games, and its photographic section also borders on a high level (within its range).

POCO X4 Pro 5G

The official sale prices are very attractive, but thanks to a unique promotion that Goboo has opened, we can get the POCO X4 Pro 5G for only 249 euros in its configuration of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. If you like the POCO X4 Pro 5G, but you prefer the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity, don’t worry, this is also included in the promotion, and you can get it for only 299 euros. Total, you will save 50 euros in both cases.

To enjoy this promotion we only have to enter this link and request the 20 euro discount coupon. By applying this coupon, the price of the POCO X4 Pro 5G 6 GB and 128 GB will go from 269 euros (special launch offer on Goboo) to 249 euros, and the 8 GB and 256 GB model will drop from 319 euros (also is a special Goboo price) at 299 euros. We complete the order and that’s it, we won’t have to do anything else. Keep in mind, yes, that the promotion It will only be active until March 7.

POCO X4 Pro 5G discount coupon

Goboo has confirmed that the first 500 customers will receive an official POCO brand reusable bag, and has also started a special promotion in which we can participate to get different prizes if we invite two friends, including gifts as appealing as a POCO smartphone or a Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet. You can participate through this link.

Previous articleHonor Magic and Honor Magic 4 Pro: Honor’s high-end comes with brutal fast charging and the latest from Qualcomm
Next articleOnePlus 10 Pro, first impressions: fluidity from the first second in the most daring OnePlus to date
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

How to create and use Spotify codes to share songs

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro, first impressions: fluidity from the first second in the most daring OnePlus to date

Although it has not yet landed in Spain, the OnePlus 10 Pro is drawn as one...
5G News

Get the POCO X4 Pro 5G at the best price: From 249 euros

Today is the big day, Xiaomi has launched the POCO X4 Pro 5G, a smartphone that embraces all...
Android

Honor Magic and Honor Magic 4 Pro: Honor’s high-end comes with brutal fast charging and the latest from Qualcomm

Honor did not want to miss the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to show us, among...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.