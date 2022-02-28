Get the POCO X4 Pro 5G at the best price: From 249 euros

Today is the big day, Xiaomi has launched the POCO X4 Pro 5G, a smartphone that embraces all the key values ​​of the POCO series, and that offers a very solid value in price-performance ratio, since it has a starting price of 299 euros in its base configuration. However, thanks to an interesting promotion that the Goboo retailer has opened, which we already told you about at the time in this other article, we can buy it for only 249 euroswithout having to give up anything and with all the guarantees.

I want to highlight this issue because I think it is very important, and because consumers are very concerned. If we buy the POCO X4 Pro 5G on Goboo we won’t have to wait several weeks to receive the terminal, and we will not have to give up a first-class official guarantee. Goboo has confirmed to us that:

The shipment will be made in one day, and it will reach us in a period of between two and seven days, maximum.

We will have a 30-day trial period with a money-back guarantee.

We will only receive the international version of the POCO X4 Pro 5G.

We will not have to pay shipping costs.

We will have official technical support from Xiaomi.

We will enjoy a three-year warranty.

POCO X4 Pro 5G specifications: A top-tier mid-range

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is a smartphone that positions itself within the mid-range, but has a set of first-rate specifications, which allows it to offer a high level of performance and a set of features. features typical of a state-of-the-art terminalincluding, how could it be otherwise, 5G connectivity support.

6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10.

Snapdragon 695 SoC manufactured on 6nm node. It has an 8-core CPU divided into two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores at 2.2 GHz and six high-efficiency Kryo 660 Silver cores at 1.7 GHz. Its GPU is an Adreno 619.

5G modem.

6 GB-8 GB of RAM, depending on version.

128 GB-256 GB of expandable UFS 2.2 type storage capacity, depending on version.

20 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

108 MP main rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, secondary 8 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2 MP macro with f/2.4 aperture.

LED flash and HDR.

Stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (compatible with Wi-Fi 5 and earlier) and Bluetooth 5.1.

USB Type-C 2.0 connector.

Fingerprint reader.

Android 12 with the MIUI 13 for POCO interface.

5,000 battery with 67-watt fast-charging technology. It offers an autonomy of up to 15 hours playing video, and can be charged from 0% to 70% in just 20 minutes.

Available in “Laser Black”, “Laser Blue” and “POCO Yellow” colors.

Official price: 299 euros for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, 349 euros for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.

Externally, the POCO X4 Pro 5G comes with a renewed design, which highlights a flat chassis with rounded corners, an all-screen front with very small edges and the camera integrated into a circular island, and a back with details that shine with the light generating a very nice contrast. The rear cameras are integrated into a rectangular island arranged horizontally, where we can see the POCO brand logo.

How to get the POCO X4 Pro 5G from only 249 euros on Goboo

We have already seen the key specifications, and recommended prices, of the POCO X4 Pro 5G. As we anticipated, this terminal offers everything that can be expected from a new generation model, and is positioned as one of the best terminals in its category thanks to its successful configuration at the hardware level. Its Super AMOLED screen guarantees a fantastic experience both in games and when playing multimedia content, its Snapdragon 695 SoC is a real performance guarantee, even with games, and its photographic section also borders on a high level (within its range).

The official sale prices are very attractive, but thanks to a unique promotion that Goboo has opened, we can get the POCO X4 Pro 5G for only 249 euros in its configuration of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. If you like the POCO X4 Pro 5G, but you prefer the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity, don’t worry, this is also included in the promotion, and you can get it for only 299 euros. Total, you will save 50 euros in both cases.

To enjoy this promotion we only have to enter this link and request the 20 euro discount coupon. By applying this coupon, the price of the POCO X4 Pro 5G 6 GB and 128 GB will go from 269 euros (special launch offer on Goboo) to 249 euros, and the 8 GB and 256 GB model will drop from 319 euros (also is a special Goboo price) at 299 euros. We complete the order and that’s it, we won’t have to do anything else. Keep in mind, yes, that the promotion It will only be active until March 7.

Goboo has confirmed that the first 500 customers will receive an official POCO brand reusable bag, and has also started a special promotion in which we can participate to get different prizes if we invite two friends, including gifts as appealing as a POCO smartphone or a Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet. You can participate through this link.