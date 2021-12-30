Get the most out of your AirPods / AirProds Pro!

Enter Settings Touch the Bluetooth option Find your AirPod device and select the “i” next to it. Select the option “Ear Tip Fit Test” or “Ear Tip Fit Test”

After completing the last step, the AirPods Pro They will have you test the stamp provided for the tip you selected and offer suggestions on whether you want to change the larger or smaller tips.

This function is exclusive to AirPods Pro and includes 3 different sizes.

Customize your controls

These headphones have always been controlled by the iPhone. Now the AirPods, AirPods Pro, Y AirPod MaxThey also have the ability to control.

For example, for your AirPods, the double tap works to pause playback and this is how you can customize them:

Go to Settings Go to the Bluetooth option Find your AirPod device and select the “i” next to it.

Once done, you can customize double tap for different functions, such as: call siri, play / pause, change tracks, etc. You can also disable the feature entirely.

The AirPods Pro have the “Force Sensor” function that allows you to perform different tasks by pressing the side of the earbuds. To access, follow the same steps above and you can customize the function for types of sounds such as “cancellation” or “transparency”, or also call Siri.

These are the default controls for the AirPods Pro:

Press once to pause, play or take a call

Twice to change the track

Three times to go back

Press and hold to activate different types of sound.

Find your AirPods

One of the functions that these devices have is called “Find My AirPods” and first of all for it to work you must connect your iPhone to Bluetooth.

Then, you must access the application “Find My” in you iPhone, iPad or Mac. Select in the menu “devices” and you should find your AirPods on the list. Once that is done, when you select your AirPods, you will see its location and you will have the option to play a sound.

In the case of not being close enough to your AirPods so that they are connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth, you will be able to see their last location on the map. So when you turn on the sound, you will see a message saying that you will get a notification when your AirPods are connected to your paired device.

Spatial audio for AirPods and AirPods Pro

Exclusive from AirPods Pro Y AirPods Max, “Spatial Audio” brings surround sound to your AirPods. The function uses directional audio filters to “Reproduce sounds practically anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience”.

To enable Spatial Audio in its AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, follow these steps:

Setting Bluetooth Make sure your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max are connected, tap the “i” next to them

Then swipe down and turn on spatial audio.

Announce messages with Siri and notifications

This function allows Siri automatically announce incoming messages as soon as they arrive. You can then dictate your response and Siri will send it.

To enable “Announce messages” with Siri you can follow these steps:

Open configuration Select “Siri and search” Find the “Announce Messages” switch

You can also enable “Announce Notifications” to announce notifications other than messages.

Automatic device change

The idea of ​​the function of auto switch is that when you start to play content on another device Manzana, the connection AirPods automatically changes in unison. You can enable or disable this feature on your iPhone and iPad by following these steps:

Open “Settings” Select “Bluetooth” Make sure your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max are connected, tap the “i” next to them Select the option “Connect to this iPhone / iPad”. Change from “Automatically” to “Last time this iPhone / iPad was connected”

On Mac, you can find this setting at System preferences> Bluetooth> choose your AirPods from the device list> Options. Done is, you can change the setting from “Automatically” to “Last time you connected to this Mac”.

Share audio

This function will allows you to connect multiple pairs of AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. This means that you can hear the same thing with another person:

Select AirPlay in the Control Center, the lock screen or in the application you are listening to. Share audio.

What if, for this function you will have to keep the devices close.