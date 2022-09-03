Get the classic ‘Mafia’ free for a limited time on Steam

- Advertisement -

That is not for free games: take the free, forever, straight to your library, if you don’t already have it. Of course, hurry because the offer expires soon.

If the weekly free game on the Epic Games Store, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Editionit has known you little, here is another notable title with which you can get by the sideburn, but in the store opposite: Mafiathe original, developed by Illusion Softworks and published by 2K Games.

It was on August 28, 2002 when Mafia was released on PC, PlayStation 2 and Xbox and to celebrate its 20th anniversarythe company has decided to give it away to those who still don’t have it and want to try the honeys of one of the pioneers of open-world action and adult tone games that Grand Theft Auto 3 and similar titles made popular shortly before.

In Mafia You will put yourself in the shoes of Thomas Angelo, a taxi driver who had his ups and downs with the gangsters of the time during the 1930s. It’s like one of the old Martin Scorsese movies made into a video game, with shooting, racing, crime and punishment, but also a chance for redemption. And with PS2 graphics, that too.

In fact, it should be remembered that 2K Games launched in 2020 Mafia: Definitive Editiona remake of the original that you will also find on Steam, like the rest of the installments, at an appetizing discount between 60 and 67% according to the title. The last to see the light was Mafia III in 2016, although the versions for sale are all “definitive”.

The Mafia original, yes, you can take it for free, knowing the twenty years that have passed since it hit the streets and what that means for its technical section. However, this is one of those titles that is still enjoyed in its original form and, once you get into the adventure, you will forget about the rest.

claim Mafia on Steam and add it to your library, you have until margin monday. Don’t worry about specifications: this starts even in a coffee maker.

