Get that notifications do not bother you in Windows 11

The Windows 11 Notification Center is quite useful, since with it it is possible to keep up to date with what is happening on the computer that you use regularly, whether it is for study or work. Of course, sometimes it can become a real torment that does nothing but annoy. We show you how to fix this. Fortunately, Microsoft has thought of exactly this and includes a way to disable notifications and, therefore, that you can concentrate properly when you are writing a text or in a video call. And, furthermore, this is not at all problematic because if you wish, the process that we are going to indicate is completely reversible so that you can once again see the cards that generally appear in the lower right area of ​​the desktop. How to prevent notifications from bothering you in Windows 11 The truth is that all you have to do is access the Settings of the operating system of your computer, whether it is a desktop or laptop model. Here you will find the section that allows you not to see any notification displayed in the Microsoft operating system again. Then, you have to do the following: Now you have to open the System section of the Configuration, which is the first option you see in the upper left part of the new window that opens. Once this is done, the next step is that in the part on the right you use Notifications, so that in this way a new screen is displayed in which you will see all the options that Windows 11 has in this section. , the first option you see has a slider that you have to disable and then nothing will bother you again. In case you want to control the applications that can or cannot send notifications, what you have to do is go to the lower area and you will see each one that is installed and its corresponding slider. Activate or deactivate according to your needs. Once this is done, you will have finished and you will have everything under control. The truth is that, as you have seen, everything is very simple when it comes to disabling notifications in the Windows 11 operating system. And this is very positive, since in some previous versions of Microsoft development, achieving the objective of this article did not it was precisely intuitive… So, in this case, we have no choice but to congratulate Microsoft. >