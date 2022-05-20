Get some Creative Zen Hybrid before they hit the market, and without sharing your social networks

The Creative Zen Hybrid have not yet reached the market, but the well-known Singaporean company has not only given us all its keys, but has also opened an interesting promotion that will allow us be among the first to get them for free, and before they are released. Sounds good, right? Well, keep reading because we are going to tell you everything you need to know.

At the design level, the Creative Zen Hybrid headphones adopt a classic line, with circular earmuffs on the outside and oval on the inside. This is essential to achieve good ergonomics and a proper fit to the ear. The headband has quality padding and a solid yet lightweight construction.

The Creative Zen Hybrid works cordless and can be folded, which makes them very easy to store and transport when we don’t want to, or can’t, wear them. They will be available in two finishes, one in black and one in white. Both have details in bronze, and the white model also has gray details that give it a very attractive dual-tone finish.

Creative Zen Hybrid: Noise cancellation and SXFI compatibility

Creative’s new headphones come with a 40mm neodymium drivers, which means that we can expect good sound quality, both in bass, midrange and treble. They are compatible with SXFI technologywhich means that with them we can enjoy Creative’s holographic sound, as long as we use the dedicated application for it.

As we have said, they are wireless headphones, which means that they work through an integrated and rechargeable battery. In theory, the Creative Zen Hybrid offers up to 37 hours of autonomy, or 27 hours with noise cancellation activated. And speaking of noise cancellation, these headphones integrate this technology activelywhich means that each earphone has two microphones positioned in the front and in the back that “cancel” up to 95% of ambient noise, allowing us to fully immerse ourselves in our favorite songs.

If we need to be more alert and not evade the environment, nothing happens, the Creative Zen Hybrid also have a “ambient mode” which does precisely that, makes the music stay in the background and we can be more attentive to what is happening around us. If we run out of battery and we have to charge them there will be no problem, since With just five minutes of recharging we can get up to five hours of autonomy.

How can I get the Creative Zen Hybrid?

Well, it’s very easy, you just have to enter this link and enter your email to participate in the draw, without further ado. Creative will give away a total of 100 units of the Creative Zen Hybrid.

If you are not one of the winners but you liked these headphones and want to get a unit, I confirm that you will be able to do so from 8 of Juneand that its selling price will be €89.99.