Get Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition for free

we already know the free games that will be available in the Epic Games Store starting this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time, 4:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands), and one of the most interesting is undoubtedly of the Tomb : , the latest adventure of our beloved Lara Croft, and one of the best games in the franchise both for its technical finish and for its gameplay and story.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition includes exclusive content that was not present in the standard version, and all DLCs that you have received to date. Here is an exhaustive list with all the items included:

Three exclusive weapons.

3 exclusive outfits.

Season pass.

An exclusive weapon.

An exclusive outfit.

Seven DLCs in total.

In order to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider we will need to have a fairly powerful PC. The minimum requirements are not very demanding, but in order to enjoy a truly good experience, it is recommended that you have a team that is at least halfway between these and the recommended ones.

Minimum requirements

Intel Core i3-3220 or AMD equivalent processor.

NVIDIA GTX 660/GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7770 graphics.

8GB RAM.

40 GB of disk space.

DirectX 11.

Windows 7 64 bit.

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i7 4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor.

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB graphics.

16GB RAM.

40 GB of disk space.

DirectX 12.

Windows 10 64 bit.

A PC configured, for example, with a Ryzen 5 1400 or a Core i7-2600 with 12 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 570 it’s already capable of delivering a good Shadow of the Tomb Raider experience at 1080p, albeit below the recommended requirements.

The list of free games for this week that we will find in the Epic Games Store also includes Knockout City with a good dose of content additional (DLC), and Submerged: Hidden Depthswhich is priced at 23.99 euros.

To get these games we just have to enter the Epic Games Store with our account and claim them, without further ado. Once we do, we will receive a confirmation email and they will be automatically added to our library. It is not necessary to install them, in fact we will not even have to play them, they will be ours forever from the moment we complete the claim.