Get Riding With Up to $700 in E-Bikes and Accessory Savings at Rad Power Bikes

E-bikes have become a popular way to get around, and their growth in popularity shows no sign of slowing down. Electric bikes are more convenient than walking and cheaper than investing in a car. Plus, an electric bike can help you traverse campus or commute to work with ease. There are even off-road models for when you want to head outside the city on an adventure. If you’ve been considering investing in an e-bike for yourself, Rad Power Bikes is currently offering a myriad of deals on e-bikes and accessories, saving you up to $700 on a new ride. The deals expire at different times, so we’ve tried to note them for you below where applicable.

If you’re looking for the lowest price, you may want to check out the RadRover 6 Plus. It’s a fat-tire bike that can tackle your commute or go off road, handling trails and other terrain and providing a range of up to 45 miles per charge. It has a durable front-suspension fork and hydraulic disc brakes, which should keep you and your bike safe in tough environments. And right now it’s just $1,399 while supplies last — that’s a whopping $700 discount.

The RadExpand is another great option. It has a folding design that makes storage a breeze, and it gets up to 45 miles per charge. It’s discounted by $200 right now, bringing the price to $1,449 through June 19. And if you’re looking for a utility bike, the RadRunner 2 is available for the same price right now — a $50 savings. With its 300-pound capacity and more than 330 possible accessory add-ons, this ride can be customized to carry everything you need on your journey.

And for all the bells and whistles, check out the tricked-out RadRunner Plus. It’s a great bike for you and your buddy, as it comes outfitted with a passenger seat, and it can even be adjusted for moped-style seating, if you prefer. This model also can carry up to 300 pounds and has a range of up to 45 miles per charge. You can score this fully loaded model for $1,849, saving $150 on the usual price now through June 19.

And if you opt for a RadRunner 3 Plus

a ride with a deep step-thru frame and a sizeable 350-pound carrying capacity, you’ll also get an Abus Bordo Granit X-Plus Lock for free. Just use promo code FREELOCK at checkout now through July 4. However, if you already have an e-bike or prefer one of the other models, it’s worth noting that you can save up to $85 on an Abus Bordo Granit X-Plus Lock now through June 30. You can also grab other accessories, like pet basket carriers, kickstands, helmets and more, at markdowns of up to 60%.