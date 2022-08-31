Get ready the iMacs: HP launches an All in One of… 34 inches and 5K!

- Advertisement -

ready-the- -HP- -an-All-in-One.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

The iMacs are a reference in the market for All-in-Onebut it has rivals that stand up to them and offer products that are of excellent quality and, in addition, it has spectacular power. An example is hp that has just announced a new Windows computer that has nothing to envy to what Apple puts on the market.

One of the great attractions of the equipment is the screen it includes, which is IPS type and has dimensions of no less than 34 . But the good news of the component we are talking about does not end here, since it has a brightness that reaches the 500 nits and is capable of representing 98% of the CII-P3 color spectrum. If to this is added a resolution 5Kwe are talking about a quality that is beyond any doubt -and that reaches studio quality when used in a professional environment-.

Power to spare in this HP computer

- Advertisement -

Everything you’ll find inside the HP AiO ensures that Windows works like a shot in all kinds of situations. Without going any further, the processor can be from an Intel Core i5 to a Core i9-12900 with vPro, one of the best that currently exists on the market -both in terms of brute force and proper management of operations-. In addition, it should be noted that so that everything always works to the maximum, the company allows the integration up to 128GB of RAM. A figure that is not within the reach of many current All in One and that therefore becomes completely differential.

hp

Something that is also very remarkable in this computer is that its storage reaches 4TB type SSD, an impressive figure that ensures that you will always have space to work (even if you use high-resolution multimedia content). Besides, the graph used by the device is a RTX 3060 with 6GB independent, which ensures a large capacity when moving complex graphics. An All in One top, no doubt.

Nothing is missing from this All in One

In addition to offering a finish in aluminum With a base that allows a perfect adjustment -both in height and in inclination-, it must be said that this is a model that has excellent connectivity located in the back of the equipment. In it, you will find from two ports usb type c; going through a USB A pair; and even HDMI 2.1 connection. To this we must add that it does not lack Bluetooth for the use of accessories without cables and, of course, WiFi 6.

hp

Something that is curious in this All in One from HP is that it has a magnetic camera 16 megapixel. This ensures that you can always place it in the place where you need it for video conferences to be of the highest possible quality (and, besides, this is a positive when it comes to privacy, since it is possible to disconnect it at any time).

price of this computer

- Advertisement -

Obviously, you can’t expect it to be a particularly cheap model because everything it includes is powerful and of high quality. Its price is from 2,115 euros -the model that has the less powerful processor than it integrates and with a graphic of only 4GB-. Its availability is located in the month of September of this same year 2022.

>