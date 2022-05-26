Get ready, Samsung: Xiaomi launches an 86″ Smart TV and… 120 Hz refreshment!

The company Xiaomi It offers televisions that are of increasingly higher quality, so much so that it is already putting models on the market that are clearly destined for the highest range. An example is the device that has just been announced in China, which has some of the most interesting features without abandoning the operating system Android. We show you what it is.

The specific model is called Xiaomi TV ES Pro, and one of its most striking features is that it has a screen of nothing more and nothing less than 86 inches. It could be said that it is gigantic, and it is specially designed for those who have great demands. Some of the reasons that exist to say this is that the brightness that it is capable of managing reaches 1000 nits, an excellent brand, and its color gamut is capable of reaching 94% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. If you add to this a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixelsit is clear that we are talking about a really good product.

Another thing that stands out about this Smart TV is that, in addition to including an ambient light sensor to make automatic adjustments with remarkable precision, its refresh rate is 120Hz. This means that it has a fantastic speed when working and, therefore, the sensations when viewing all kinds of content are second to none. So much so, that it is at the level of models that can be considered as professionals.

Xiaomi

Suitable even for gaming

There are several reasons for this, but one of the most striking is that it has compatibility with technology AMD FreeSync Premium. In this way, it is able to work with a very low latency of only 4 milliseconds. Thus, you will enjoy the consoles in a spectacular way. This is accompanied by other reasons such as the inclusion of a sound system compatible with Dolby and that includes independent dual-frequency elements.

Something that is important in Smart TVs today is their connectivity. This is wide in the Xiaomi TV ES Pro because it does not lack both WiFi and Bluetooth in the wireless section. But, in addition, it has the following ports: various HDMI; USB inputs; digital optical audio output; and even Ethernet. Not the discharge of anything, since it even has a chrome cast integrated and access to the Google assistant.

Xiaomi

Price of this Xiaomi TV

With all that has been said and positively assessing that the integrated processor is a model of quad core and that it does not lack 4 GB of RAM, the price of 8,499 yuan is not exactly crazy. Instead we talk about about 1,190 euros a really striking figure for a television with a very large screen and a frequency of no less than 120 Hz.