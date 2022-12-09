Get ready! NVIDIA releases Game Ready driver with DLSS 3 support in The Witcher 3 and more

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will get a new generation version with many improvements and now NVIDIA has released a Game Ready driver update with support for this title and Portal with RTX. The update brings many graphics benefits to GPUs that support technologies like DLSS.

Among the novelties of this version of Game Ready we have support for RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI), external lighting via Ray Tracing making environments more realistic and immersive, ambient occlusion, reflections and even shadows via Ray Tracing.

Additionally, DLSS allows textures to be rendered at high resolution for environments to gain more geometric detail, as well as support for greater draw distances on Ultra+ settings. This way, players will notice that plants will have higher foliage density, characters will look more realistic with higher overall visual quality.

- Advertisement -

Latency is very important, so NVIDIA is including DLSS 3 support with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce response times in these games.

Finally, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting a new paid DLC called Dominion Malta Expansion. With it, players will find 5 new campaign levels, DLSS 3 support, several new features, attack and feeding behaviors for dinosaurs, and much more.

Download the new GeForce Game Ready Driver from the link below: