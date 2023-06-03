Get ready for summer: What to look for if you are going to buy a video surveillance camera

Going on vacation is one of the best times of the year. But we also have concerns: how will the house be while we are gone. That is why there are more and more devices that help us control everything in our absence. And if you don’t know where to start, there are a number of aspects that you should pay attention to if you are going to a video surveillance camera and we will explain what they are.

Use an alarm system or a camera circuit it is usually more expensive and almost always unnecessary in most homes. But buying a camera is within everyone's reach and we find models for 30 or 40 euros that allow us to know what happens at home when we are not. But it is important that you know how to choose it well.

What advantages do they have?

Having a video surveillance camera is one of the best things you can have at home and a great investment. It is not only practical if you want to use it for the weeks in which you are not there, but later you can continue giving it many uses.

multiple uses

Related to the previous case, one of the main advantages is that you can use a security camcorder for many things. You shouldn't necessarily always have it plugged in at home but you can have it in case you want to use a baby monitor or later if you want to control your children in another room, but also for pets, to go on vacation or even to see if an elderly person is okay at all times or needs your help.

Holidays with tranquility

Wherever you are, you can make sure that everything is under control. It is not the best option in the world compared to an alarm control since the security camera is not normally connected to a central and you will have to be the one to control what happens, what is there or if someone enters. In that case, you would notify the authorities or a neighbor. But you can see that everything is under control.

pet control

You are not going to leave your pets for days alone but security cameras will help you if you have to go out for a couple of hours and want to make sure that your pet is okay. You can go shopping knowing that your dog is fine, that he is still calm, etc.

Remote control from another room

Beyond watching the house when we are away, we can have control of what is happening in other rooms of the house. For example, if you are cooking but you don’t want to lose sight of what are your kids doing in another room. Or if the baby is sleeping in the crib and you want to make sure that she is correctly. You will also be able to control your children if they are old enough to stay home alone but you want to make sure that everything is in order.

continuous notices

You won’t have to be worrying if everything is fine or not or continuously opening the cameras because you will be able to receive notifications that will tell you if movements are detected. P, but many of them also have warnings for changes in temperature, humidity or sound detection.

deter intruders

Knowing that there are home security cameras may be an advantage in preventing intruders They want to enter your house. You can place them not only indoors but also outdoors and this will be a reason not to enter or be more careful when “choosing” your home.

What should we look at

Before choosing one or the other, you should look at a series of aspects that are fundamental and that will help us choose well. If you want to get it right, these are the features you should look for in your new video surveillance camera

Cloud storage

We may not have enough space to store all the hours of recording that these cameras allow. Many of them have secure and encrypted cloud storage for save all images in case we need them. Some services force us to pay a subscription for storage if we want to consult previous days, for example.

Wireless or wired

It depends on where we are going to locate it, it is interesting that we take into account whether or not we will need to have it plugged in. You should also take into account if you need a support or you can hang it.

Image quality

It is essential that we take into account the image quality of the camera that we are going to install. It will allow us to see more or less clearly what is happening at home. There is no point in buying security cameras if the image is so bad that you don’t even see what is happening.

alarms in real time

You can receive alarms without having to look at the application. You can configure alerts and some models to notify you in case of movement, in case of sound, of humidity.

Application and compatibility

Check that the app with which you can check the cameras is compatible with your mobile phone or tablet, with your operating system. Also, you can see if you can install it on several different devices in case you want to create a kind of switchboard or if you want to access it from the browser at work, for example.

Angles and zoom

Some home security cameras allow us to zoom in from the application to make sure everything is in order. In addition, it is also interesting to know if you can turn it remotely to control all the corners of your house.

Night vision

Night vision is essential to know if you will be able to control everything even when there is no natural light at home. It is especially useful in the case of baby monitors but also in any type of security camera that you are going to install.

outside or inside

If you have a garden or patio, it is important that you check if the camera is compatible with outdoors and if it supports weather effects such as rain, snow, hail, excessive heat, wind, etc. There are specific cameras to be placed outdoors and others that have the possibility of doing so through covers or accessories that protect them from external weather agents.

sirens

There are cameras that simply let us know that everything is under control or that send us mobile alerts if there is movement, but others also have sirens that will alert that there is someone at home and it is not you. If you want them to notify the neighbors or have a sound warning, you must take this into account.

Budget

Of course, it is essential to know how much we want to spend. It will depend on the use that we are going to give it whether we want to invest or not. Or whether or not it is the first camera we bought. That is, you may not be very sure if you are going to use it a lot or not and getting used to it first with a more affordable camera may be a better option than making a complex and expensive security installation.

Security

You should look very carefully at which camera to buy and not do it simply because it is the cheapest. Hundreds of options sold on Amazon have vulnerability issues and can be hacked. Look for information beforehand and see if the model is on this list or not and if it is recommended when showing your house to “everyone”.