Get ready for back to school with HP Instant Ink Service

This year going back to is going to be more complicated than ever. The inflation that affects the current economy and the uncertainty generated by the international political situation have affected our purchasing powerbut fortunately we can count on HP Ink, a that will be of great help to us and that will make our lives easier.

Printing is still essential for many households, and also for many professionals. Printing at home is important because allows us to be independentit helps us to save time and money (we won’t have to go to a copy shop) and it also gives us the freedom to print how we want and when we want. Thus, if we have an emergency or a commitment arises and we need to print, the simple fact of being able to do it at home will make a huge difference.

Some users believe that having a printer at home is not worth it because, despite all the advantages we have seen, have to buy ink cartridges, and consider that the price of these is too high. They also often complain about the cost of color printing, and the trouble they sometimes have finding ink cartridges that are compatible with their printer at a good price without having to travel far from home.

Back to school with HP Instant Ink service: it’s all advantages

With the HP Instant Ink service, going back to school will be easier than ever because you can forget about ink forever, you will unify and stabilize your printing expenses around a single monthly fee and you will enjoy all the advantages offered by its automated and home delivery service. No more wasting time, and no matter who needs to use the printer or what you have to print, you’ll always have Original HP ink available to get the job done.

Imagine, for example, that your children want to print some drawings to decorate their room. These must be in color and full page with high quality, which will mean a significant consumption of ink. If you use store-bought ink cartridges you will use a lot of ink, and therefore the cost of printing them will have been high. On the contrary, if you had used the HP Instant Ink service you would not have had this problem, since this does not take into account the ink you spend, only the pages you print.

This means that a page printed in color costs the same as one in black and white, and thanks to this you can save up to 70% on ink. It doesn’t matter if you want to print your favorite photos, your children’s work for school or drawings and templates with educational games for the little ones in the house, with the HP Instant Ink service you can print what you need at any time, and without having to worry about ink or costs.

From the moment you activate your subscription to the HP Instant Ink service, the printer starts to control the levels of the ink cartridges. When it detects that the cartridges are close to running out, it will place an order, and you will receive a new pack of cartridges at home and without shipping costs. Never run out of ink at the worst possible time againand your printer will always be to respond to any emergency.

A plan for every pocket, and for every home

Whether you print daily or only occasionally, you can count on HP Instant Ink service, as you can choose from five different plans that are designed to optimally meet your needs. And don’t worry if your needs change over time, when you sign up you don’t assume any type of commitment, so you can change your plan at any time, both up and down, and as many times as you want.

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages

for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages

for one euro.

All HP Instant Ink service plans include in-home and automated service, as well as a recycling program so you can recycle all the cartridges you spend at no cost, and with no effort. Going back to school has never been so easythanks to the HP Instant Ink service.

Content offered by HP.