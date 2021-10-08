One more week, Epic Games Store brings us free games … Well no. This week there are no free games in the plural, but in the singular, although consider PC Building Simulator as a simple game it may fall short of the focus and content of this particular title.

PC Building Simulator is, according to its own description, a immersive educational simulator with which to learn how to assemble a computer from scratch, component by component. But not only that. PC Building Simulator lets you do it like a booming computer store owner.

In fact, we already told you about PC Building Simulator a while ago, when the game was still in the early development phase, although it was already pointing out ways. Since then it has rained a lot and PC Building Simulator has become one of the most complete simulators in its category.

Build your very own computer repair enterprise as you learn to diagnose, fix & build PCs. With real-world licensed components and comprehensive hardware, bring your ultimate PC to life! 💻 Grab PC Building Simulator for FREE on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/IgBCynE7lY – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 7, 2021

But what exactly is PC Building Simulator about? The game invites you to learn how to “diagnose, repair and build PCs to start your own computer repair business and take it to the top. The presence of real licensed components and a comprehensive software and hardware simulation will allow you to plan and build the PC of your dreams.

So PC Building Simulator is not only about learning how to assemble a computer piece by piece, but about «create your own pc empire“So there’s a bit of everything: a bit of simulation and a bit of management, with the added bonus of having real components and even testing the designs you create in 3DMark.

If you’re interested, you can get PC Building Simulator for free on the Epic Games Store. You have until next Thursday to claim it, add it to your library, and make sure you receive all the updates that are released. Do not miss the publications on the game’s channel on YouTube to discover all its possibilities.

And there is no more … until next Thursday, when the Epic Games Store will give away games in the plural … more or less: Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse and an Epic Pack of Paladins.