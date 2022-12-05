Get old apps for iPhone that don’t run iOS 16

- Advertisement -

As usual, Apple seeks to always be in constant evolution, so some apps for old iPhones may not appear with the naked eye, especially those that cannot integrate iOS 16. In this case, it does not matter if you do not have the latest executable update, Well, here you can find out how to have the old versions of the applications that most interest you or want and that may be on your iPhone.

In case your iPhone cannot run iOS 16, you still have the possibility to download the past versions of the applications that you prefer and thus have them on your device. It should be noted that this guide may work with certain variations according to the operating system compared to models prior to the original iPhone 8 and iPhone SE.

Here you can find a perfect guide on how to get the applications. However, you can also check the instructions to get older apps for iPad that don’t run iPadOS 16.

Get old apps on your iPhone without iOS 16

First of all you will need to have your old iPhone model and go to the App Store.

Tap on the profile icon located in the upper right corner of your screen. Here you should see your profile photo or, failing that, your initials on the gray background.

Go to the section of Bought.

Once there, you must click on My Purchases. You will access the list of all the apps that you have previously obtained and installed through your Apple iD. Here it is very important to remember that Because it’s an older device, it might take longer than usual to load the entire list of apps. Remember to have patience and time for this process.

Remember to have patience and time for this process. Keep scrolling until you find the app you want. Although another thing to consider is that you will not find the applications that the App Store has decided to remove previously. This can happen from the developers or given the so-called “purge” of apps by Apple.

Apps that were previously on the device and aren’t currently on the device will appear next to an iCloud icon. You just have to click on this icon to be able to install the app on your iPhone.

If your old iPhone is not compatible with the updated version of the app, you will see the message “Download a previous version of this app?” and you must click on “Download”.

You should remember that the versions will not be the most current, so the app could have some different functions than the modern ones. However, you can have it fully functional on your old iPhone. Nor will you be able to decide which version will be downloaded by the device. The application simply detects the latest version compatible with your operating system.

In case you require any other application that you do not have in your download list before and that is no longer available with your old iPhone, there is also the possibility of having it. Although for this, yes or yes, you require a more recent model with a somewhat more current operating system.

So you can download new applications on old iPhone

First of all you will have to have a newer model than the old iPhone on which you want to download the app. You will need to purchase and download the selected app on the new device, but remember that it must be with the same Apple ID.

Once you’ve downloaded the new apps, head over to the App Store on your old iPhone.

Look at the top right corner of the screen when you click on the profile icon. You will see your profile photo or, failing that, your initials together on top of the gray background.

Click on the Purchase button.

Access My Purchases. The new app should already be on that list.

You only have to download it so that the process of having an old version of the new app on the old iPhone begins to repeat itself.

It should be remembered that in the event that this application does not have any past version for the old iPhone, you will not be able to do anything to have it. However, if you can use it, obviously on the recent iPhone.