Get old apps for iPad that don’t run iPadOS 16

Apple is used to making constant improvements to its operating systems like iPadOS 16. However, multiple users with iPads are unable to run their favorite apps with these constant resource-intensive updates. Although it may not seem like it at first glance, there is a way to have past versions of your apps on iPad that you can still have with non-current versions of iPadOS.

It may seem a bit strange to you, but don’t be afraid of error messages regarding the latest app updates. Well, below you can find a guide to ensure get the old versions of your apps that can be functionally run on your iPad.

Obviously, there are requirements that yes or yes you must meet, since it depends on circumstances external to the apps. Your device must not exceed a certain age range for this tutorial to work correctly. This is because the company does not usually make meticulous security updates regarding feature changes for older operating systems. In such a case, it will not be possible to successfully download past apps for the iPad.

Get old apps on your outdated iPadOS

First of all and before starting to download old apps on your old iPad, you will have to be clear that Your iPad must be correctly updated to the latest version of iPadOS that your device can support. You only have to go to Settings, then click on General and finally go to Software Update.

Another requirement that you should review before starting is that your iPad has a good amount of storage capacity available. You can check the storage capacity by going again to Settings, then to General and finally click on About. On this screen, slide down to see how much capacity the device has available. The ideal is to have more than 100 MB available for the vast majority of applications to work.

Download the apps

Once you are sure of the requirements to follow, you can proceed to download the applications you want.

First of all, you will have to open the App Store app.

Click on the icon located on the right on the corner. The icon should be your profile image or display your initials.

Then you will have to click on “Purchased”.

Proceed to click on “my purchases”.

Swipe over the list of apps you’ve previously obtained. These apps not installed on your device will appear next to the iCloud icon and can be selected.

You will only have to find the app you need to download. If the app is no longer available, it will no longer appear in your list of purchased apps. The company as well as the developers usually remove the apps that are no longer supported in their entirety.

Once you get the “Download a previous version of this app?” make sure you click on download.

Remember to have time to carry out this process. Normally, a very old iPad requires time to correctly process all the necessary resources compared to new models. This derives in that downloads and installation of applications and pages may take longer.

Another detail to take into account is that the past versions of the apps are not completely updated to the latest functions that are in newer models. An important issue is that you will not be able to choose the version of an app to download. Apple’s system simply automatically sticks to the latest compatible version.

Get new apps on old iPad

In case you want to get new apps that you have not had before, that is also possible. However, this does require a device running a newer iOS. If you don’t have a newer device, you can get one from a friend or family member who does have a backup and can lend it to you. Well, all you have to do is log in with said recent device by entering your Apple iD.

First, sign in with your Apple ID from your old iPad. Then, to secure this step, you need to sign in with the same Apple ID on the newer device.

Go to the App Store and click on the search button located at the bottom right of the screen.

Once you find the application you want to download just click on get.

When the app finishes downloading, all you have to do is enter your App Store on the old iPad.

Click on the profile picture or initials in the upper right corner.

Click on “Purchased” and followed by “my purchases”.

Finally you will have to locate the recently downloaded application in said list.

Just let the iPad download the latest version of the app to your iPad.

Remember that due to the old iPadOS and other issues, such as the app you require does not have old compatible versions, this could not work. Given the age of the device and the newness of the applications, it may not work at all on your iPad.