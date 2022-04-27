Get much more out of Telegram: so you can join groups

Among the messaging applications that currently exist, Telegram is one of the best that exists, since it has an innovative character that makes it very special (so much so that others such as WhatsApp often copy it). The fact is that among the possibilities offered by the platform are groups, which are very useful. We tell you how to access them. This option gives Telegram a social character that makes it stand out, and a lot, from the rest of its competitors. The groups are a large room in which generally anyone who has an account in the application can enter following certain conditions -if it is public-. There, it is possible to meet others who have the same hobbies or who are part of a group of friends. Not to be confused with channels, which are a place where informative messages are displayed (and which are gaining in importance due to how useful they are). Find groups of your interest in Telegram By being able to create public groups, in Telegram there is a search engine to find those that are like that and thus take the step to enter them. The truth is that achieving this is quite simple, since you only have to use the magnifying glass icon on the interface and write the text string that makes you locate what may interest you (for example, football or manga series ). If you see few results, it is possible that using the option show more many more will appear. Now, you just have to enter the one you think interests you and, once there, if what you see convinces you, use the button at the bottom called Join. It’s all that simple. How to enter private groups In this case you will not find the groups doing a search like the one above. This is because Telegram offers advanced privacy options and you can place a group that only those who have the corresponding link can access. Therefore, you have to get this to be a full member. This is simple if you know someone: they just have to send you the information through the chat and, when you receive it, click on it to enter the group. Sometimes these have security elements, such as a confirmation to be sure that what is accessing is a bot (simply clicking on the link in question completes the process). By the way, it is important to meet the membership requirements of the group in order not to be expelled. A piece of advice before finishing: it is crucial that you thoroughly review everything that has to do with the group so as not to get unpleasant surprises. Thus, apart from the theme, check that the tone used is appropriate and that, in addition, no law is violated… for what may happen. >