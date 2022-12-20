Get more out of your Samsung Galaxy Watch: control your body composition with it

- Advertisement -

The usefulness of smart watches to know the physical state of users is undeniable. There are many that include different sensors to be able to offer detailed information in this regard, being the models of samsung those that offer broader and more striking possibilities. We tell you how to use these smartwatches to find out your body composition.

The main reason for saying this is that the new models of the Asian company include an element called BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis) that allows them to achieve pretty accurate information of data that is relevant to know your state of health and, also, if you go too far at certain times when eating or drinking. Thus, without going any further, you will be able to know from the amount of body fat you have to your bone configuration is higher or lower than usual.

Samsung models that can do this

Due to the wide range of smart watches that the firm has on the market, it is possible that you are not clear which ones allow you to know the body composition (not all offer this possibility). we leave you in one list the ones that do do this and therefore become a good buy if what they do is important to you. Is the next:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Pexels

The steps to access the information

Taking into account that the function you have to execute directly from the smartwatchSince this cannot be done from the synchronized smartphone, we show you what you must do, obtain the information we are talking about:

On the Samsung Galaxy Watch screen, swipe up and access the app drawer. There, what you have to do is run the one called Health.

Now, go down and look for an option that exists in the list that you will see on the screen called Body Composition and click on it. The next thing to do is to use Measure and start the data acquisition process (ideally you should be sitting down relaxed).

If this is your first time doing this, it will ask for some information such as your gender or height. You must enter this data because, otherwise, it is not possible to offer proper operation.

You simply have to wait for everything to end and, when this happens, you simply have to review the report to find out if things are going well or badly (the Samsung Galaxy Watch itself indicates this in a very visual way).

You have finished.

