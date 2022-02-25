Get more out of your Chromebook: connect it to a monitor or TV

Chromebook laptops are a great option for those who don’t have many demands when it comes to running applications. Some do not take them into consideration because they believe that they do not have many options for use, but in reality this is not the case. An example is that it is possible to connect the computer to a monitor or television to use a much more comfortable signature. We will tell you how to achieve it. By doing this, you will see the content in a much larger way and, if you combine it with a keyboard and a mouse, you will be able to give a much more professional use to the Chromebook since you will hardly notice that it is a computer of this type. Obviously, there are differences and some small absences, but as it does not lack a good browser, everything works like a charm. Two ways to connect to Chromebooks You can use two options when carrying out the process we are talking about. One is using a physical cable, which is usually the most recommended because of how effective it is. The other possibility is the one that allows you to use a Chromecast in combination so that you use wireless technology to achieve it. Here, you will notice that there is sometimes some delay. Of course, the effectiveness is high in both cases. Use a cable To use this option you have to check what ports the Chromebook has, which can be an HDMI or a USB type C. In the first of things there is no loss, since the cable you use on TV is worth it and, therefore, the simplicity is very great. In the case of having only the USB connection, you can get a cable that goes from this interface to HDMI -or, failing that, buy a hub that includes all kinds of connections-. The difficulty is minimal in all the options, everything must be said. What you have to do on the computer itself is the following: Open the Computer Configuration and, there, go to the settings as usual. Now select the Device option and then Screen. Select the monitor that now appears as connected, not the laptop screen, and you will enter the configuration options. Now you can adjust some possibilities such as the size of the screen, the refresh rate or the orientation to use. screen mirroring, you have to enable Mirror Internal Dsiplay. Use a Chromecast To cast wirelessly, you need to do the following to take advantage of the WiFi connectivity that exists on the Chromebook itself. It is this: Open the Chrome browser and go to the address you want to see on the monitor or TV. An example is Word online or YouTube. Click on the three-dot button in the upper area and, among the options that appear, select Broadcast. A window appears for you to select the Chromecast in case you have several available and another for you to select the screen that you can send to do the same. Click on Send and you will have finished. As you can see, it is not complex at all to send content from a Chromebook laptop to a television or monitor. And, therefore, you can take much better advantage of the options that these teams have. >