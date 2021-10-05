Get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free with GeForce RTX 30

NVIDIA has confirmed an interesting promotion that will allow us to get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy free, one of the most anticipated games of the moment, and also one of the most interesting from a technical point of view since, as our regular readers will remember, it will support ray tracing applied to reflections and DLSS.

If you want to deepen on this topic I invite you to take a look at this article, where we take a first look at its most important keys on a technical level. Returning to the promotion, to get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free we just have to:

Buy a PC equipped with a GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti or 3060 graphics card. Before buying make sure that the retailer has identified the equipment you are going to buy as part of this promotion, if not, not you can get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free.

Buy a laptop that has a GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 or 3060 graphics card. As in the previous case, check that the model you want to get is included in the promotion. If in doubt, ask the retailer before completing the purchase process.

You can also play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy through GeForce Now

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free: So you can redeem your code

Once you’ve gotten your code, you’re only minutes away from enjoying your free copy of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The process to redeem the code is very simple, but in case you have any questions we want to share with you all the steps you must take to complete it without any problem:

Install the latest version of the GeForce Experience application.

Open it and log in with your account.

In the “Account” drop-down menu, click on the “Redeem” option.

Enter the promotion code that you will have received with the purchase of your PC or laptop.

Now you just have to follow the self-guided process that will appear on the screen to log into Steam.

Choose the “Redeem” option.

Now go to your Steam client to start downloading the game, and enjoy!

Keep in mind that although with this promotion you can get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free, you will not be able to start playing it until October 26th, which is the official release date of said title.

I still do not have details about the performance improvement that we can achieve when activating the second generation DLSS, but it should be in line with what we have seen in most of the previous big releases, which means that from an RTX 3060 we will be able to play it without problems with maximum quality and activated ray tracing.

If you have any questions you can leave it in the comments and I will be happy to help you solve it.