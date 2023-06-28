Get Great Deals on iPhone and Apple Watch Refurbs at Woot

- Advertisement -

If you’re looking to buy one of the best phones out there, Apple consistently tops our list of great options with its latest iPhone, year after year. Likewise, its various Apple Watch models are often featured on our list of best smartwatches. But Apple devices come at a premium, often costing significantly more than competing brands. However, if you don’t mind a preowned device, you can get a great deal on refurbished Apple products. Woot currently has a variety of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones to choose from, which can save you hundreds versus buying from Apple directly.

The majority of the devices you’ll find at this sale are listed as “Grade A” refurbs. According to Woot, that means that these items have been tested to be in full working condition and will show minimal signs of cosmetic wear and tear. Batteries are also tested to function at minimum 85% capacity.

While this sale doesn’t include Apple’s most up-to-date flagship phone — the iPhone 14 — there are still some great phones worth checking out. The previous-gen iPhone 13 lineup remains a solid option for most people, and if you want to save on a really recent model, Woot has the large iPhone 13 Pro Max available at a good price. It has an impressive 6.7-inch display, 128GB of storage and you can get it in several color variants for $860 right now, which saves you $239 over its initial list price.

- Advertisement -

If you want to spend a little less, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that’s more than sufficient for most people, thanks to its 5G capabilities, OLED display and powerful A14 Bionic chip. It’s a great value starting at just $380, which is over $200 less than buying new from Apple directly, or $340 for the iPhone 12 Mini. In our iPhone 14 review, CNET’s Patrick Holland said there isn’t a compelling reason to upgrade to the iPhone 14 from the iPhone 12, meaning this is still a great phone for a lot of folks today.

On the smartwatch side, the Apple Watch Series 7 from 2021 is the latest model, available from $230. Outside of the temperature sensor and crash detection features found on the Series 8, the older Series 7 has basically the same display, battery life, connectivity and features making it a solid option in 2023. The first-gen Apple Watch SE is available for even less — just $160 — and it will still work well for the average user and is a good bargain for someone just testing the waters with their first Apple Watch.

Overall, these are some of the best value Apple deals you’ll find right now. These offers will end tonight, June 14. However, many of the refurbished models have already sold out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later.