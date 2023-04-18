Get free money to spend on Amazon if you use this trick

Want 7 euros discount to place an order on Amazon? Good news! There is a new promotion available with which you can benefit from this juicy discount. To do this, all you have to do is follow a series of steps and select the Amazon collection method, which the online store wants to make more and more known. The offer will only be available until July 31, 2023, so hurry up!

A short time ago we talked about the problems that Amazon has throughout the world with the large number of returns that accumulate in its store and the expenses that this generates in the delivery service. Because of this, the e-commerce giant is trying to change customer habits once and for all. And one of its solutions is encourage the use of Amazon pickup, in which much of the cost is saved. For you to try it, they offer you a 7 euro discount that you will surely receive with open arms. Access to the promotion The first thing you must do is access the promotion, verify that you are eligible and apply it to your account. There are three different options for this.: click on the email that you may have received in your email account, click on the notification that may have appeared on your mobile or enter the link that we share with you. Amazon says that only customers who have been invited to the offer will be able to benefit from it, but in our case we have done several checks with different people and everyone is inside. There may be some exceptions, so we recommend you check the link we have given you as soon as possible.

If you can enjoy the offer you will know it because you will see the promotion instructions and the following message will appear “Good news, you can benefit from this offer. See below the Terms and Conditions ». There are a total of 15,000 €7 promotional credits within this promotion, so the end of the offer could end early if they run out.

How to apply it?

Enter the link that we have given you before and click on “Apply the promotion”. At that time the coupon will have been activated and you will know that those 7 euros discount will be discounted at the time you are making the payment. Next, the next thing you should do is use the collection point search engine to find the one closest to your home. When you already have it, add it to the address book where the places where you receive shipments are located, such as your home or office.

The third thing you have to do is choose what you want to buy. The norm is that you make a purchase by value of a minimum of 20 euros, so, in that case, you would pay 13 euros for the order. It is essential that those products that you are going to buy are sold and delivered by Amazon itself. After that, select the address of the collection point that you have added to your address book and that will cause the discount to be applied automatically.

What else is there to know?

You will not be able to buy items from some specific categories, such as books or refurbished products, but in general most of the products are valid, from an Echo Show 8 with Alexa to all kinds of video games or mobile phones. Also, keep in mind that this promotion can only be used with one order and cannot be applied to other offers. If you do not appear as a customer who has access to the offer, it may be because you have already used the Amazon collection service before, since unfortunately, it seems that this promotion is only for those who have not yet dared to use it.

As for the types of collection points that you can find, using the search engine you will appreciate that there is a bit of everything, from some stores that have nothing to do with Amazon, to post offices or the useful Amazon Locker mailboxes that are installed in some parts of the cities. Look for the nearest one and take advantage of those 7 euros discount!