Get free Flashback in Good Old Games

Good Old Games continues to celebrate its sale season, and from today until June 24 offers free Flashback. As many of our readers will know, this game is the spiritual successor to Another World, it has a very strong “cyberpunk” aesthetic and offers a truly unique experience.

It is clear that time has not passed in vain, and that the years are noticeable, but not every day we can get free Flashback and without any DRM. To get hold of it, we just have to enter this link and claim it. If you don’t have a Good Old Games account yet, you’ll need to create one, but it’s very simple and won’t take more than a minute.

Its normal price is €9.99, so it’s a good gift. When this promotion ends Good old Games will offer one more game for free from June 24 to 27so don’t forget to stop by the store to discover what surprise they have prepared for us.

Flashback Minimum Requirements