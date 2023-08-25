Optimize Your iPhone 14 Experience with These 3 Essential Accessories

- Advertisement -

It wasn’t too long ago that the Californian company from Cupertino presented its latest coup to the world. Since then, the new Apple cell phone has delighted the masses and is already one of the best smartphones of the current generation. But with the right iPhone 14 accessories, you can get even more out of it. In the following, we reveal which gadgets are really worthwhile.

iPhone 14 accessories: The essentials at a glance

Possibly the best smartphone Apple has ever put before us, it only gets stronger with the right iPhone 14 accessories. But which technical additions are really among the essential gadgets that you shouldn’t miss out on? After all, the choice is almost unlimited and covers, chargers, holders and the like can be found on practically every corner of the Internet.

So it’s no wonder that you quickly lose track of things. But three gadgets, which we want to introduce to you in more detail below, are part of the absolute basic equipment of every iPhone 14 owner. Strictly speaking, these are the following:

Apple AirPods

MagSafe charger

Screen protector and case

Once you have used the iPhone 14 accessories presented, you will no longer want to be without them. What you can expect from the gadgets we suggest is detailed below.

Apple AirPods

One of the probably most used functions of every smartphone is its ability to provide the right musical accompaniment at any time on the go. But the right headphones can also be a blessing for your ears at home, after all you don’t want to have to rely on your cell phone’s speakers. Fortunately, with the AirPods, Apple offers the perfect complement for the new iPhone.

The AirPods, now in their third generation, come in a practical, secure MagSafe charging case. With this you can charge the useful iPhone 14 accessories in no time at all with the same charger that you use to charge your mobile phone battery. Since the case also works as a kind of power bank for the AirPods, you can expect a battery life of up to 30 hours for the headphones. The sound is also convincing and has been continuously improved since the first generation of AirPods.

MagSafe charger

Join the future of wireless charging with a MagSafe charger and breathe new life into your iPhone 14’s battery with induction. Since Apple does not include its own charger with its newer smartphones, it is essential that you look around for one anyway. This is where MagSafe technology comes in handy.

The convenient way to charge your cell phone with the right iPhone 14 accessories without a tangle of cables is thanks to the futuristic MagSafe technology. Your iPhone has had ring-like magnets since the twelfth generation, which are located below the housing on the back of the device. The MagSafe charger is plugged in here without a plug or anything similar and is optimally aligned thanks to the magnets. This ensures a fast charging time thanks to 15 watts. However, this requires a powerful adapter, which is available from many suppliers individually or in a package with the charger.

Screen protector and phone case

As with almost every new cell phone, the corresponding screen protector is also an essential iPhone 14 accessory. After all, you don’t want to risk scratching the glass front of the device the first day after you’ve bought the expensive Apple cell phone. Sticking the display with a suitable film is child’s play, but it helps immensely in the event of a fall and against any contamination.

Of course you don’t just want to protect the front, but ideally the entire device from damage and dirt. A case is ideal that is also ideally equipped with MagSafe technology, i.e. as an iPhone 14 accessory only. It not only increases the security of your smartphone, but also allows you to personalize your cell phone a bit thanks to different colors and designs. Apple’s own cases are mostly made of leather or silicone and offer the MagSafe function, with which you can charge via Qi or magnetic induction despite the case.

More awesome gadgets for iPhone 14

Are the iPhone 14 accessories we have presented not enough for you? With the right iPhone accessories, which are generally distinguished for Apple cell phones , you will certainly find the right addition to your technology household. But is it really worth buying the new smartphone? We will also tell you to what extent the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 really differ from each other .

