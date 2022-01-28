Get Daemon X Machina for free on the Epic Games Store

Originally released as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch, and despite having been previously released on PC, Daemon X Machina celebrates its arrival on the Epic Games Store by becoming one of its new weekly free games. And the fact is that if you are a fan of mecha and frenetic action, you will undoubtedly love this game.

Like every week, this game will be available through the Epic Games Store web platform, just a couple of clicks away to be able to add it to our library for life. We will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the game page (or click on this direct link); or add it directly from the Epic Games desktop app, by clicking on the small pop-up at the bottom right of the homepage, or by scrolling a little from the store tab to access the game file, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to a web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for one week, being the current deadline next thursday 3 February at 16:59 (peninsula time).

DAEMON X MACHINA

You are an Outer, a new variety of human being emerged after the catastrophe of the Lunar Fall. As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you will fight on the front lines of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals, corrupted AIs who have rebelled against their human creators. At the controls of your Arsenal, a fully customizable giant robot, you will have to team up with other mercenaries like you and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all. But be very careful: in a war waged by mercenaries, today’s allies may become tomorrow’s enemies.

Pilot your Arsenal, a fully customizable giant robot, and team up with other mercenaries to defend humanity from corrupted machines and other gigantic robots in this post-apocalyptic action game.

Daemon X Machina Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 8.1

Windows 8.1 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-8300



Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-8300 Memory: 6GB RAM

6GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 7870

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 7870 Storage: 13 GB of free disk space

13 GB of free disk space DirectX: Version 11

To