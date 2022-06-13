Get ARK: Survival Evolved totally free on Steam this week

After the unexpected announcement of the next installment of this survival title during yesterday’s Summer Game Fest conference, and in order not to drop the great expectation, throughout this week we will be able to get hold of ARK: Survival Evolved totally free through Steam.

Available completely free of charge, for play this game for life All we have to do is access its file on the Steam web store (ARK: Survival Evolved), log in with our account, and add the game to our library. Method that we can replicate exactly through the desktop application of the gaming platform.

Also, since its availability is centered around the Pride Month celebration, this 100% discount will be available until next July 19 at 6:59 p.m. (time of the Spanish peninsula), counting on the whole week to get hold of it. And it is that once added to our library, it will be ours forever.

Put your survival skills to the test and face this challenge in which you will start completely naked, defenseless against the weather, hunger and the different primitive creatures that inhabit this mysterious island. Hunt, gather, build items, research tools and technologies, and upgrade your shelter to continue progressing on your adventure.

But don’t worry, since you won’t have to do this by yourself. And it is that in addition to having an online multiplayer mode to accommodate more than 100 players, we can use our cunning to capture and tame each and every one of the dinosaurs present, being able to ride on a Triceratops, fly on a Pterodactyl, or simply walk next to our T-Rex.

