Get a Refurbished Dell laptop for $179 if you’re quick

Buying refurbished is great for your bank account and the environment. You get a computer that functions like it’s fresh out of the box, and the landfill gets one less pile of non-biodegradable metal and plastic. Many people are hesitant to buy used electronics, but “used” really isn’t the right word here. Refurbished laptops have been professionally returned to their factory fresh glory, and will work just as well as any new product out there. Dell has a whole site dedicated to their refurbished products.

Luckily, there are a lot of laptop deals to pick from here but be aware that they aren’t going to last long. The sale has already been ongoing for a few days now, so we’re at the tail end, meaning you have to act quickly to grab a good laptop at an even better price. Whether you want a basic budget laptop, or something a little bit fancier, we’re sure the stock isn’t going to last much longer.

What to buy in the Dell refurbished laptop sale

There are a lot of different Dell Latitude laptops on sale right now. Fortunately, you can trust them all, as Dell is one of the best laptop brands around. These are lease refurbished models, so they’ve previously been owned by other business users, but Dell has made sure they’re up to the job of being resold in excellent condition. That does mean that each laptop is very limited, with some models only offering one laptop in stock.

Right now, the cheapest laptop in the sale is the Dell Latitude 5480. It’s a basic laptop with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. If you simply need a basic system to work on the move or conduct some light browsing, it’ll do the job.

With all the laptops on sale, a cosmetic grade is attached to them, which relates to what good condition they’re in. They’re all in decent enough condition for the price, but if you’re keen to get a scratch and mark-free laptop, aim for an A grade. One great example is the Dell Latitude 7410 Touch. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch full HD touchscreen. It costs $969 right now.

Alternatively, you could buy a Microsoft Surface 2 13-inch touch with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.5-inch Pixelsense Touch screen is the highlight here, rivaling some of the best laptops for screen quality. It’s down to $609 and has a cosmetic grade of A.

Whatever your intention or budget, you’ll need to be fast. Most of these Dell refurbished laptops are very low on stock. If you don’t want to miss out on a sweet deal, you’ll need to be ready to hit the buy button. Take a look at the sale now and find what works for you. Extensive filters help you pinpoint just the spec you need.

