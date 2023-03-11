Get a Costco 1-Year Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card all for $60

Whether you’re shopping day-to-day or getting a week’s groceries in one place, it can be hard to make a budget last. If you want to look for opportunities for bulk shopping and a way to cut down on trips to a whole gaggle of stores, try getting a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership while it comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*, all for just $60.

Shop for food, home goods, and more

Costco is a wholesale retailer with more than 800 warehouses across the United States. Check out produce and tasty baked treats, useful home goods, electronics, and you could even fill your car with gasoline at the Costco Gas Station on your way out. If your car needs attention, stop by the Costco Tire Center. While you wait, you could also pick up qualifying prescriptions from the Costco Pharmacy or shop for a new pair of glasses at Costco Optical. Then stop by the food court for a delicious hot meal to re-invigorate you for the rest of your day.

There’s a lot to choose from when you shop in person at Costco, but that’s not the only way you can shop. Online at Costco.com, see how far the $30 Digital Costco Shop Card can take you.

For a limited time, get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $60.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card – $60

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.