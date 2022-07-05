HomeLatest newsIrelandGerry Ryan's family home in Dublin sold after two years for over...

Gerry Ryan's family home in Dublin sold after two years for over €400,000 less than initial asking price

Published on

By Brian Adam
The family home of the late RTE star Gerry Ryan has finally been sold two years after it was put on the market.

The stunning five-bedroom house on Castle Avenue in Clontarf, Dublin was first listed for sale back in September 2020 with an asking price of €2M before being reduced to €1.85M. The property was then withdrawn from the market during the pandemic before going back on in February 2022 with a much-reduced price of €1.595M with Sherry Fitzgerald.

The Ryans have lived at the property for over 30 years after the late 2FM star bought the 18th century house with then wife Morah after growing up on the adjacent road of Kincora Avenue in 1990.

The pair, who shared five children named Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliott and Babs, parted ways in March 2008 after 26 years of marriage. Gerry died suddenly in April 2010 at the age of 53.

According to the sellers, the double fronted property was built in the late 18th century and is situated on one of Clontarf’s “most sought after roads”. “It is both stylish and elegant and is presented in beautiful condition and boasts many original features including cornicing, ornate plasterwork, fireplaces and high ceilings,” according to Sherry Fitzgerald Killester.

“From the moment you enter this most charming home you are greeted with a great sense of space, warmth and character and it offers versatile accommodation with many wonderful points to note including a large welcoming hallway, two sizeable reception rooms to the front of the property, a sitting room with double doors out to the courtyard style garden, a smart kitchen/dining room with steps down to a substantial extended living/family room along with a separate utility room and guest wc on the ground floor level.

“Upstairs a bright light filled landing with feature windows lead to five fine sized bedrooms, the main bedroom has its own hidden en-suite and walk in wardrobe and lastly a family bathroom with free standing bath and starlit walk-in shower completes the picture.

“There is a beautifully manicured landscaped garden to the front with potential for off street parking (subject to pp) and a recently enhanced city garden to the rear that enjoys a west facing aspect.”

