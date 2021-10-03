Gerry Hutch may restrict family contact to videolink due to security concerns

Gerry Hutch may consider restricting contact with his immediate family to videolink while he’s locked up due to security fears.

The 58-year-old is on remand in Wheatfield prison in Dublin after his high-profile extradition from Madrid in Spain and Special Criminal Court hearing on Wednesday night.

He has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 5, 2016. As revealed by the Irish Daily Mirror yesterday, detectives believe the blood-thirsty Kinahan cartel still have a bounty on his head – even behind bars.

Although it is not believed to be the once hefty €1million purse, it is said to be a six-figure sum.

Based on the 3G unit in Wheatfield, he is being isolated but is expected to be allowed to mingle once his Covid-19 vaccination certificate and the negative test he got before leaving Spain are verified.

But with reports that his family have been warned to take extra precautions if they are to visit him behind bars, sources say he could take an option to only contact them through videolink.

One insider said: “There’s a huge threat against Hutch’s life and extra steps are being taken to protect him in jail.

“At the moment as he isolates, he has the option of contacting his family through videolink but that may well become a long term option for him if he decides he does not want his family coming to the prison to see him.”

The 3G landing has 16 cells but we understand that there are only about eight prisoners there.

They include father and son Patrick and Jonathan Dowdall, who are both facing charges in relation to the same incident that Hutch is charged over.

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan, 44, was charged with the Byrne murder while his 64-year-old dad is alleged to have made a hotel room available to those involved in the killing.

Also on the landing is Glen Kavanagh who is serving 12 years for an attempted post office armed robbery while out of his head on drugs.

Hutch’s nephew, Derek Hutch, was also on the 3G landing before he was released in July.

The landing is completely segregated from other parts of the jail and those in it don’t leave that area.

They have access to their own private exercise yard. When they want to access services, such as education, teachers would come into the unit rather than prisoners going to another part of the complex for classes, like others do inside.

Hutch is next up in court on October 15 and is expected to meet his legal team, headed by senior counsel Brendan Grehan, beforehand.

It is unclear if Hutch will apply for bail yet with Mr Grehan saying during the hearing on Wednesday that he would have to take instructions and give “serious consideration” to the matter.

However, if they do move for bail, they must apply and go before the High Court.

It is understood that there will be very strong objections from gardai to any bail application.

After five years, Hutch was back on Irish soil on Wednesday night.

He was taken from Soto del Real jail near the Spanish capital where he was first admitted there following his arrest on the Costa Del Sol on August 12.

He was handed over to a senior Garda who had travelled over to oversee the operation and was then taken to Madrid airport where the Irish Army’s Casa plane was waiting.

There gardai from the extradition unit and an armed unit were waiting.

They left Madrid at around 3.30pm before landing at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel at around 7pm. He was met on the tarmac by Det Supt Paul Scott, who arrested him.

Under high security, Hutch was then brought to the Criminal Courts of Justice where every entrance to the building was manned by gardai.

Det Supt Scott later told the court hearing he charged Hutch in the precincts of the court of the murder of Byrne.

A trial date was set for October 3, 2022 and he was remanded in custody until his next hearing on October 15. Hutch remained stoney-faced throughout – only addressing the court once as he answered “yes” when the registrar asked him if he was Gerard Hutch.

Hutch was then conveyed to Portlaoise Prison because it is the only place the Special Criminal Court can remand someone.

But he was whisked away once his paperwork was finished and brought to Wheatfield at around 2am.

