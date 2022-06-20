Gerry Cinnamon fans forced to walk on tracks after infuriating DART breakdown

Gerry Cinnamon concert-goers were forced to walk the train tracks after a DART train broke down in northside.

Fans were heading home after the Scottish musician played Malahide Castle on Sunday night.

Revellers were in for a shock after a train broke down and left them “stranded for hours”.

Commuters said gardai were called to escort them down the train tracks at midnight on Monday.

One disgruntled gig-goer said: “Great craic when you’re trying to get home from Malahide and then everyone has to get off the train and walk the tracks.”

Another person said: “The dart service broke down, 12am garda escorted us down the rail tracks, f*****g terrible.

“Gerry Cinnamon you were amazing but Irish Rail you left us stranded in Malahide for hours.”

A third person said: “No, I’m not being funny between Dublin airport losing me luggage today and the dart from Malahide breaking down, is Ireland even real?”

Dublin Live has contacted Irish Rail for comment.

