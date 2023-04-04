Germany’s fight against hate speech on Twitter

The social network Twitter is under investigation in Germany for not complying with the Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG, for its acronym in German), which requires the rapid removal of illegal content such as hate speech. The Federal Office of Justice (BfJ) has launched proceedings against the platform after establishing “sufficient indications of failure” in its complaint handling processes.

The NetzDG Law

The NetzDG Act came into effect in October 2017 and states that social media platforms must respond to user reports of illegal content, verify what is reported, and remove the content if it is confirmed to be illegal within seven days. In the case of particularly obvious content, such as hate speech, the deadline is reduced to 24 hours. What is considered illegal is regulated by the German penal code, which includes hate speech, abuse and threats, and anti-Semitism.

Twitter under the magnifying glass

The Federal Office of Justice has stated that it has received numerous reports of illegal content posted on Twitter, which the authority considers illegal and which, despite user complaints, was not removed or blocked by the provider within the legally established deadlines. . According to the BfJ, the content in question was posted on Twitter over a period of around four months and was reported by users as illegal. The content contains similar unsubstantiated and defamatory statements of opinion, all directed against the same person, and constitutes an offense according to the BfJ.

Possible consequences

The NetzDG Law allows fines of up to 50 million euros for violations of the regime. Until now, the German government has not tried to enforce the law for violations of content moderation, but the case of Twitter could be the first.

Telegram was fined €5.125 million last year for failing to provide users with tools to report illegal content and for failing to establish a legal entity in Germany to receive official communications from regulators. However, in the case of Twitter, the potential fine would be for not complying with content removal rules.

Musk’s challenge

It’s interesting to note that the pressure to enforce the NetzDG Act comes in part from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been notorious for his controversial tweets. Despite having reduced resources devoted to content moderation, Musk has claimed to be reforming and improving Twitter’s approach to moderation. His strategy involves expanding on an existing community fact-checking feature called Community Notes, which allows notes to be added to problematic tweets instead of deleting them.

Musk's approach, however, fails to take into account the legal risk Twitter is taking in countries like Germany, where prompt removal of illegal content is required by law. The NetzDG Act represents an early test of Musk's strategy and his appetite for fines, as the law went into effect long before Musk became CEO of Twitter.