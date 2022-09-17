Germany premiere – Hamburg has the first digitally controlled S-Bahn

It caused a stir at the ITS Mobility Congress. Now it is going into operation: an S-Bahn that starts, accelerates, brakes and stops almost by itself.

German premiere in local public transport: Since Thursday, fully automatic, S-Bahn trains have been in regular service with passengers in Hamburg for the time. Initially, four trains of the 474 series that have been converted for this purpose are on the S2 line. There they drive almost fully automatically on the section between Berliner Tor and Bergedorf that has been specially equipped for digital operation. Since only part of the route is equipped accordingly, there is always a train driver on board. By around 2030, the entire S-Bahn operation in the Hanseatic city should be digitized.

More trains without new tracks

The boss of the Hamburg S-Bahn, Kay Arnecke, spoke of a “change of era”. With the new technology, up to 30 percent more trains could be used without rebuilding a meter of track. In addition, the trains should be more punctual and use less energy. The “Digital S-Bahn Hamburg” project is part of the “Digital Rail ” project, with which Deutsche Bahn intends to bring its infrastructure, which is aging in many places, into the digital age in general by the coming decade.

“The digital S-Bahn is an important building block for the mobility turnaround,” said Transport Senator Anjes Tjarks. “Hamburg is the first federal state to use the new technology in regular operations – a big step towards Hamburg-Takt and climate-friendly mobility.” The “Hamburg-Tact” is a promise made by the Senate for the year 2030. Then people should be able to use the bus, subway and S-Bahn or other mobility offers within five minutes.

The costs for the complete digitization of the S-Bahn in the Hanseatic city were estimated at around 800 million euros in a study. The modernization and the construction of new interlockings alone require investments of 620 million euros. 175 million euros are estimated for the conversion of the current fleet.

Ready for the future

However, future S-Bahn trains will no longer have to be converted for digital control. 64 more trains from the latest 490 series already in use have already been ordered from the French rail technology specialist Alstom and are scheduled for delivery from 2025. These trains are factory-equipped for automatic operation.

Deutsche Bahn and the technology group Siemens presented the digital S-Bahn as a world premiere last October at the international mobility congress ITS in the Hanseatic city. What is new about it is the open system, which is compatible with any track that masters the relevant technical standards. The technical basis for digital rail operations is the future European standard ATO (“Automatic Train Operation”), combined with the European train control system ETCS (“European Train Control System”).

Data traffic between trains and tracks runs over Vodafone’s 4G mobile network. Vodafone uses a technology in which a piece of the network is reserved for each application, so-called network slicing. “Even if concertgoers or sports fans fill not only the wagons but also the grid cells on their way home, there is always sufficient capacity for the trains to exchange movement data and timetable changes with each other,” Vodafone explains the principle.

