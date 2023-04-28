Germany may limit export of chip-making materials to China

Germany can limit the export of chemicals to China as a way of putting pressure on Beijing and reducing the Chinese advance in the semiconductor market.

According to sources heard by Bloomberg, the measure has been studied in Berlin and is at an early stage, but the German government already knows that, if approved, the action could stress the country’s trade ties with China.

An argument often used by supporters of the measure is that Germany needs to reduce its economic dependence on the Chinese market. The country’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, had already defended this type of sanction to prevent the loss of technological advantage.