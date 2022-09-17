Germany and the digital – an eternal vale of tears

Other countries show us how digitization works. It’s about time that there was pressure on the topic in this country, says iX editor-in-chief Oliver Diedrich.

Digitization in , especially in public authorities … you don’t want to read about it anymore, let alone write about it. But new grist is always poured on the mill of the complainers: Now a (really well thought-out and competently executed) study by the EU has examined the status of the digitization of government services from the user’s perspective – and places Germany in 21st place out of 35 European countries. So lower midfield. Isn’t our claim different?

A comment by Oliver Diedrich







dr Oliver Diedrich has been deputy editor-in-chief at iX, the Heise magazine for professional IT, since 2016. Before that he wrote for c't and managed voonze open, the open source portal on voonze online.

It is fitting that almost three quarters of Germans think that digitization is not progressing fast enough. The government’s recently presented digital strategy has received more criticism than praise (at least outside of the governing coalition). Whether it’s the fuss about e-prescriptions or the tough digitization in schools: Germany is simply not making any headway with its digitization projects.

Other countries are much more advanced: Luxembourg (3rd place), for example, operates a clear portal on guichet.public.lu that collects all offers from the authorities. Divided into services for citizens and companies and not sorted according to the responsible office, but according to subject areas such as work, housing, health, business start-ups or financing and subsidies.

Do you know the German counterpart verwaltung.bund.de, which lists all administrative services provided by the federal, state and local governments? Neither did I before I wrote this article. There “in the future as many online services of the federal government” should be usable. “Federal authorities are invited to integrate their online services into the federal portal,” the site says. Does that mean that you then have to track down the digital services of the federal states and municipalities using a Google search? And what about federal agencies that don’t want to accept the invitation?

With a population of just over 600,000, Luxembourg is smaller than any German federal state. German federalism, the wrangling over competences and the lack of cooperation between municipalities, states and the federal government are certainly not helpful in advancing such a large and important project as the digitization of public administration.

Even at the federal level, the responsibilities are not clear: the digital strategy was developed by the Ministry of Transport, oops, the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport. The implementation of the most important digitization project – the Online Access Act (OZG) is to bring 575 digital administrative services online by the end of the year – is the responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior. The CIO Bund is also located there, which deals with questions of digitization and is the contact for the federal states. But obviously not responsible for the digital strategy.

As long as there are no clear responsibilities and every authority, every state, every municipality works as it pleases, digitization in Germany will remain a patchwork. Where it depends on where you live whether you can register online or apply for a birth certificate. If you can find the responsible online service at all.



(odi)

