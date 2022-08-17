German nuclear power extension is emerging in the gas crisis

Three nuclear power plants are still running in y, officially until the end of the year. An of the service life is now being prepared in order to alleviate the gas .

German authorities are preparing to extend the life of the three nuclear power plants that are still active, in order to free up what is likely to be scarce but expensive natural gas for purposes other than power generation. The extension and its duration have not yet been officially decided, but it has to go quickly. The currently legally valid phase-out of nuclear power provides for the final shutdown by December 31, i.e. in four and a half months. If the reactors in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Lower Saxony are to continue to run, even if only for a little, many tasks have to be mastered

With the attack on Ukraine, Russia has become an unreliable gas supplier. Germany’s largest gas supplier is currently only sending a small amount of gas through the pipeline and could turn off the tap completely. Norway, the second largest supplier before the war, cannot increase the volume of gas it supplies to Germany. Unsurprisingly, gas prices have exploded.

Even the Greens open up for continued operation of the Neckarwestheim 2, Isar 2 and Emsland nuclear power plants for “a few months”. Coalition partner FDP even wants two years. Even if the nuclear power plants only provide around six percent of German electricity, this six percent would have to be replaced by more coal and/or gas power generation. In view of the gas crisis, the hard coal-fired power plant in Mehrum has already returned to the market from the reserve, which not only rankles the Greens.

preparations are underway

After the last German hard coal mines were shut down in 2018, all of this fuel has to be imported. The biggest supplier so far has been – guess what – the Russian Federation. There is now an EU-wide embargo on Russian coal. There are other sources of supply, but coal instead of natural gas is not least a challenge for logistics.

The available gas is urgently needed elsewhere, for heating and industry. And so a typical film unfolds in Berlin: Three high-ranking officials tell the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the postponement of the remaining nuclear phase-out is practically a foregone conclusion. “The reactors are safe until December 31, and of course will be safe after December 31,” the US newspaper quoted an unnamed insider as saying.

It is reasonable to assume that the officials chose the US correspondent as their interlocutor so as not to give preference to a German publisher over other domestic media. And in the end they see it critically! You don’t run that risk with the conservative WSJ.

Nothing has been officially decided yet

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Environment emphasizes that the Federal Cabinet has not yet officially given its blessing. Finally, the official investigation of Germany’s energy requirements, including a stress test, is still underway. After all, no one can know what might come of it.

Unless you read the news this year.

Things won’t be easy, even if the nuclear power is only to continue flowing for a few months. The nuclear reactors have to be recertified, insurance policies adapted, and additional fuel procured and, of course, disposed of. Employees, suppliers and authorities must prepare for the changed tasks.

Parliament’s approval will be comparatively simple. After the official nuclear phase-out decision in 2002, the lifetime extension in 2010 and its withdrawal in 2011, there is already practice.



