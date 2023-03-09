5G News
Geothermal power’s potential, and AR for luxury jewelry

In late January, a geothermal power startup began conducting experiments where it pumped water deep below the desert floor of northern Nevada. 

The results—which MIT Technology Review is reporting exclusively—suggest that Houston-based Fervo can create flexible geothermal power plants, capable of ramping electricity output up or down as needed.

Potentially more importantly, the system can store up energy for hours or even days and deliver it back over similar periods, effectively acting as a giant and very long-lasting battery. 

There are remaining questions about how well this method will work on larger scales. But if it succeeds, it could fill a critical gap in today’s grids, making it cheaper and easier to eliminate greenhouse-gas emissions. Read the full story.

Cartier and Tiffany are getting into AR to sell luxury to Gen Z

Our senior reporter Tanya Basu recently tried on a Cartier Tank watch and a slew of Tiffany bracelets, watching the metal and diamonds shine in the dim light. It wasn’t at a store, though; she was in bed, barefoot and in sweatpants, using an AR experience on Snap that let her see how the jewelry looked on her wrist.

The Cartier and Tiffany AR campaigns are the latest in a series of collaborations Snap is making with brands to get Gen Z to invest in luxury using virtual try-on experiences. There’s evidence that, while they might not drive immediate purchases, these campaigns can change consumer attitudes and behavior. Read the full story.

