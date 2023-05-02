Geoffrey Hinton “Godfather of AI” warns against AI technology – Top Story

- Advertisement -

Geoffrey Hinton, former top AI developer at Google, warns of the dangers of the technology. Hinton, also known as the “Godfather of AI”, recently quit his job at Google.

Again, an expert warns of an uncontrollable development of particularly advanced artificial intelligence (AI) . Geoffrey Hinton, formerly the leading AI developer at the US company Google, quit his job and warned in the “New York Times” that advances in the field of AI meant “serious risks for society and for humanity”.

According to the newspaper, Hinton is also called the “Godfather of AI”, which stands for artificial intelligence and thus AI. He said competition is driving tech companies to keep coming up with new AI “at a dangerous pace.” As a result, false information spread and jobs were put at risk.

It’s difficult to imagine how to stop the bad guys from using AI for bad things.

Geoffrey Hinton, AI expert

- Advertisement -

Hinton: AI already trumps humans to some extent

Google and the company OpenAI – the startup that developed the well-known chatbot ChatGPT – began last year to develop learning systems that use a much larger amount of data than before. Hinton told the New York Times that these systems would eclipse human intelligence in some respects due to the sheer volume of data.

With regard to jobs , Hinton said artificial intelligence could make “slave labor” superfluous. “But she could take away a lot more.” According to the newspaper, the developer quit his job at Google last month.

Google wants to act “responsibly”.

His boss at the company, Jeff Dean, said in a statement to US media that he thanked Hinton for his work. Dean emphasized that Google was one of the first companies to publish guidelines for the use of AI.

Google continues to feel “obligated to use AI responsibly”. Google is constantly learning as it understands the risks – while continuing to innovate “boldly”.

- Advertisement -

Several experts warn against current

It was only at the end of March that the technology billionaire Elon Musk and numerous experts called for a break in the development of particularly advanced artificial intelligence. “AI systems with an intelligence that makes people competitive can pose great risks for society and humanity,” they also warned.

Powerful AI systems should only be developed when we are confident that their impact will be positive and that their risks will be manageable.

Experts warn against rapid AI development

In an open letter to stop AI development, the signatories referred to a sentence by OpenAI founder Sam Altman, according to which at some point an “independent” review would be necessary before training new systems could begin. “We agree,” write the authors of the letter. “The time is now.”