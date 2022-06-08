Geoff Keighley lowers expectations for Summer Game Fest

Although Sony was in charge of making a pre-opening of the event, with the emission of its last State of Play, the bulk of the Summer Game Fest will start tomorrow June 9with an extension that will occupy the entire weekend thanks to the multiple collaborations of companies and developers such as PlayStation, Xbox and Bethesda, Steam, Epic Games, Square Enix, SEGA, 2K, Activision, EA, Devolver Digital, Capcom, Focus Entertainment , Bandai Namco, miHoYo, and a whole list with more than 30 collaborators.

However, although this event is planned to cover the great void left by the confirmation of the cancellation of E3 2022, thus remaining the only major event in the industry for this summer, now Geoff Keighley, presenter and main organizer of it, wanted to make a call to tranquility to lower the expectations of the fans.

As Keighley stated in a Twitter Spaces chat collected by VGC, “Many of the games we will show you have already been announced […] We’ve got a couple of new game announcements on the schedule and hopefully a few surprises if it all holds up. but definitely the show that primarily focuses on titles that have already been announced”. Some statements in which he himself highlighted the quote of him asking the fans «manage their expectations in terms of the ‘megatons’ and impact they expect«.

That said, there’s no need to panic either, as Keighley’s own Twitter accounts and Summer Game Fest have been teasing some of their show’s announcements over the past few weeks, with a good number of trailers under the tag “World Premiere”. Videos including special previews of Gotham Knights and Cuphead; The Delicious Last Course, the first gameplay of The Calisto Protocol, a first look at the gameplay and campaign of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, as well as other firsts such as the presentation of the first official game from independent studio Frost Giant; or the presence of Dwaine “The Rock” Johnson, who will talk about his collaboration with Fortnite and his next movie Black Adam from DC.

thursday, #SummerGameFest is LIVE! Here’s the hype trailer @geoffkeighley personally edited to get us in the mood for this year’s slate of events. The LIVE event begins Thurs at 11a PT/2p ET/6p GMT streaming at https://t.co/gO9QVWnsZd and in @imax – https://t.co/AwYFYvFPjg pic.twitter.com/ashX7xiTyU — Summer Game Fest – Live Tomorrow (@summergamefest) June 5, 2022

Although obviously this will not be all. And it is that as we can see in the advance video of the event, the organization is already advancing the presence of other great titles such as Destiny 2, Forsaken, the Horizon Saga, Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, A Plage Tale: Requiem, League of Legends, Street Fighter 6, Ms. Marvel, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Apex Legends, and many others, guaranteeing a gala of the most entertaining and varied.

In addition of course to the surprises already predicted, which seem to have managed to keep a good seal, without being able to know exactly what we could expect. Although quite a bit of expectation has been generated about the possibility that we will finally have any news from the sequel Hollow Knight: Silksongwhich beyond being one of the most anticipated of any event, has gained greater prominence after the last interaction between Keighley and Matthew Griffinhead of marketing for Team Cherry.