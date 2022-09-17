Genshin Impact will get anime by Demon Slayer studio

Ever since was released in 2020, fans have been asking for the release of an based on the game. To the delight of many, the adaptation was finally announced this week. Hoyoverse announced that it is developing an anime for Genshin Impact and will oversee the project with the studio behind Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The announcement about the Genshin Impact anime was revealed during the game's most recent live stream and it took many by surprise. Hoyoverse has assigned studio ufotable to produce the anime. In the announcement, the companies described the partnership as a "long-term project." This means that we will likely have a series of anime titles focused on Genshin Impact so fans can prepare for a wave of new content.

So far, they haven’t commented on what the anime’s narrative will be, only revealing a concept trailer that gives us a preview of the art style that will be used in the project. A forecast for the release date was also not given. So, did you like the news?