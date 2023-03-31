5G News
Genshin Impact: Update 3.6 gets release date on iOS, Android, PlayStation and PC

Genshin Impact: Update 3.6 gets release date on iOS, Android, PlayStation and PC
After the release of Genshin Impact Update 3.5, HoYoverse officially announced the release date and more details for the next version of the game.

Called A Parade of Providence, the 3.6 update will be released in April 12th for iOS, Android, PS5, PS4 and PC, featuring the Akademiya Extravaganza, a new area and more.

Among the main highlights of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update will be the arrival of Baizhu, a five-star Dendro Catalyst user, Kaveh, a four-star Dendro Claymore user, a weekly boss, and new story missions.

There will also be a Hangout Quest for Layla, as well as new content in partnership with Amazon’s Prime Gaming being distributed to players.

As always, the Genshin Impact 3.6 preinstall will be released a few days before April 12th on PC and mobile.

Since the game was released in 2020, MiHoYo continues to invest in new content, missions, changes in the pope and many playable characters, which keeps the player base active and generates more and more profits for the title.

What do you think of the new playable characters in Genshin Impact?

