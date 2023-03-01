Genshin Impact: Update 3.5 Brings New Characters, Quests, and More

In early January, miHoYo released update 3.4 for Genshin Impact, and this week, a new game update became available on all platforms, bringing new content to the title, such as new characters, weapons and missions, as well as tweaks and optimizations. .
Update 3.5, the full patch notes of which can be found below, introduces new 5-star character “Flame-Mane” Dehya and 4-star character “Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika from the Pyro and Cryo visions, respectively. Armed with a Claymore and a Polearm, both characters are capable of unleashing powerful Elemental Skills that will take down many different enemies.
In addition to more playable characters, the new Genshin Impact update also introduces two new weapons, the Beacon of the Reed Sea 5-Star Claymore and the Mailed Flower 4-Star Claymore, the new Archo Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert”, a Dehya’s Story Quest – Mantichora Chapter : Act I “Lionsblood”, a new Handgout Event, new enemies, new recipes, and various tweaks and optimizations that improve the game experience.
Genshin Impact is now available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android worldwide. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in development, but no release date has been confirmed.
So, have you installed the new Genshin Impact update?
