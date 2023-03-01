Genshin Impact: Update 3.5 Brings New Characters, Quests, and More

In early January, miHoYo released update 3.4 for Genshin Impact, and this week, a new game update became available on all platforms, bringing new content to the title, such as new characters, weapons and missions, as well as tweaks and optimizations. .

Update 3.5, the full patch notes of which can be found below, introduces new 5-star character “Flame-Mane” Dehya and 4-star character “Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika from the Pyro and Cryo visions, respectively. Armed with a Claymore and a Polearm, both characters are capable of unleashing powerful Elemental Skills that will take down many different enemies.